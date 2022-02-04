8 Dallas-Fort Worth businesses land on Fortune’s list of world's most admired companies

National business publication Fortune magazine is saluting several Dallas-Fort Worth employers, starting with one of the most well-known.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines ranks 28th on Fortune’s 2022 list of the world’s most admired companies; it's the highest-ranked local company on the list. Also included on the list are:

Westlake-based Charles Schwab , at No. 47.

, at No. 47. Dallas-based AECOM , at No. 55.

, at No. 55. Dallas-based AT&T , at No. 77.

, at No. 77. Dallas-based CBRE Group , at No. 103.

, at No. 103. Arlington-based D.R. Horton , at No. 168.

, at No. 168. Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering Group , at No. 179.

, at No. 179. Irving-based McKesson, at No. 214.

The ranking is based on the magazine’s poll of about 3,700 corporate executives, corporate directors, and business analysts.

Southwest has landed consistently on the World's Most Admired Companies list since 2009, a press release from the company points out.

"What a wonderful tribute to the People of Southwest Airlines to be recognized with this prestigious honor, and especially in the midst of the challenges brought on by a global pandemic," says Southwest CEO Bob Jordan in the release. "These past 23 months have been the most challenging time in our Company's history, but our people are the difference — they put their heart into our business, our communities, and serving our customers and it shows."

San Antonio financial services provider USAA ranks 25th, making it the No. 1 Texas-based company on the list. Overall, 18 companies from the Lone Star State appear on Fortune’s new list.

The others are:

Houston-based ConocoPhillips, No. 117.

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies, No. 125.

Houston-based EOG Resources, No. 140.

Spring-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise, No. 164.

Houston-based KBR, No. 186.

Houston-based Occidental Petroleum, No. 237.

Houston-based Quanta Services, No. 253.

Austin-based Tesla, No. 294.

Houston-based Waste Management, No. 318.

Fortune's top three companies are Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft.

"Just as it dominates our economy, Big Tech now dominates Fortune’s annual ranking of corporate reputation," the magazine says.