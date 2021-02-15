Tiny Dallas suburb plugs in as one of top work-from-home towns in U.S.

The miniscule Dallas suburb of St. Paul is making a big impression in a national magazine: It ranks among the top U.S. cities for working from home.

PC Magazine based its 50-city list on numerous factors, such as affordable housing, remote-work-friendly lifestyle, and super-fast and reasonably priced internet service. St. Paul, about 30 miles northeast of Dallas, appears at No. 15 in the ranking.

The magazine notes that St. Paul (with a population of around 1,000) borders the “lovely” 21,400-acre Lavon Lake, and boasts highly rated schools and an abundance of parks. According to PC Magazine, about 10 percent of workers in St. Paul are telecommuters and the median home price is $336,800.

A town history says St. Paul was “established to preserve the spacious, rural environment the residents had become accustomed to and to eliminate unnecessary taxes, rules, and regulations of Wylie.” The once-unincorporated area of St. Paul previously fell under Wylie’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The 593-acre Inspiration master-planned community is adjacent to St. Paul, which is located just north of Wylie in Collin County. Many students who live in and around St. Paul attend schools in the Wylie ISD.

The only other Texas location on the list is The Woodlands, a master-planned community. This suburb of Houston ranks 21st.

Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the top-ranked U.S. city. Known as “Gig City,” it lays claims to some of the fastest and cheapest internet service in the country.