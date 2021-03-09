Home » Innovation
Coronavirus News

Texas university develops 2 new innovative tools to detect COVID-19

Texas university develops 2 new innovative tools to detect COVID-19

By
rice university cell phone covid 19 detector
Rice has developed a COVID diagnostic test that uses a cell phone.  Photo courtesy of Rice University

Texas' Rice University is once again spearheading research and solutions in the ongoing battle with COVID-19. The Houston school recently unveiled two developing innovations: a “real-time sensor” to detect the virus and a cellphone tool that can detect the disease in less than an hour.

Sensing COVID
Researchers at Rice received funding for up to $1 million to develop the real-time sensor that promises to detect minute amounts of the airborne virus.

Teams at Rice and the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston are working to develop a thin film electronic device that senses as few as eight SARS-CoV-2 viruses in 10 minutes of sampling air flowing at 8 liters per minute, per a press release.

Dubbed the Real-Time Amperometric Platform Using Molecular Imprinting for Selective Detection of SARS-CoV-2 (or, RAPID), the project has been funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Rice notes. Further funding will be contingent upon a successful demonstration of the technology.

Attacking with an app
Meanwhile, Rice's engineers have developed a plug-in tool that can diagnose COVID-19 in around 55 minutes. The tool utilizes programmed magnetic nanobeads and a tool that plugs into a basic cellphone.

First, a stamp-sized microfluidic chip measures the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein in blood serum from a standard finger prick.

Then, nanobeads bind to SARS-CoV-2 N protein, a biomarker for COVID-19, in the chip and transport it to an electrochemical sensor that detects minute amounts of the biomarker. Paired with a Google Pixel 2 phone and a plug-in tool, researchers quickly secured a positive diagnosis.

This, researchers argue, simplifies sample handling compared to swab-based PCR tests that must be analyzed in a laboratory.

“What’s great about this device is that it doesn't require a laboratory,” said Rice engineer Peter Lillehoj in a statement. “You can perform the entire test and generate the results at the collection site, health clinic or even a pharmacy. The entire system is easily transportable and easy to use.”

Read These Next
Doge coin
Much wow innovative Dallas Mavericks accept Doge coin cryptocurrency
Perseverance rover landing Mars helicopter
Texas' Johnson Space Center and NASA toast Mars Perseverance landing
Woman working at a computer
DFW named national hot spot for this tech career, says report