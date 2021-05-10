Walker, Texas Ranger star takes on new role as cofounder of health-focused startup

Texas actor Jared Padalecki, star of the new reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, is putting his money where his health is.

Padalecki, also known for his roles in Supernatural and Gilmore Girls, just chipped in part of a $1.5 million funding round for Texas-based Mantra Labs. The startup, launched in 2019, makes drink powders that it says support hydration, focus, energy, and rest. Products are available online.

“Mantra Labs has literally been a lifetime in the making, and the products and team align perfectly with who I am and who I want to be,” Padalecki says in a company news release. “I’ve tried every product under the sun and been approached by countless nutrition and lifestyle companies asking me for endorsements and partnerships. Mantra is different. The system delivers the real results that I needed, and has the total health mission of working to build your mind and body.”

Padalecki, a 38-year-old San Antonio native, was named co-founder of Mantra Labs in conjunction with his backing of the company. CEO Paul Janowitz, an Austin entrepreneur, established Mantra Labs.

Aside from Padalecki, high-profile Texas investors in Mantra Labs include:

Kevin Brodwick, founder of the Thinksport and Thinkbaby lines of safety-minded products for kids.

Leon Chen, CEO of Tiff’s Treats cookie delivery company.

Wayo Longoria, founder of Casa de Luz Village vegan restaurant.

Padalecki currently is working on the new CW series Walker, a resurrection of Walker, Texas Ranger, the CBS series starring Chuck Norris that aired from 1993 to 2001.

In the reboot, Padalecki portrays Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger who’s “been away from his family for a while following the tragic, mysterious murder of his wife,” USA Today says. Padalecki’s real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki, plays his character’s late spouse, Emily. Cordell Walker returns to Austin (where the show is filmed) to take care of his son and daughter, and to connect with a new Texas Ranger partner.

Last year, Padalecki ended a 15-season run on The CW’s Supernatural, a live-action fantasy series.