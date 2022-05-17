9 Dallas-Fort Worth companies land on Inc.'s new list of the best places to work

If you’re hunting for a new job, you might want to check out nine Dallas-Fort Worth companies that have been named among the best workplaces in the U.S.

On May 10, Inc. magazine released its 2022 list of the 475 best workplaces in the country, 22 of which are in Texas, including the nine in DFW.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. chose honorees that best represented dedication to “redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic,” says Scott Omelianuk, the magazine’s editor in chief.

Each nominated company participated in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace that touched on factors like management effectiveness, perks, employees’ professional growth, and company culture.

The nine DFW-based winners are:

5, an Irving-based energy advisory firm

Bestow, a Dallas-based life insurance company

Embark, a Dallas-based business advisory firm

Idea Grove, a Dallas-based marketing and PR firm

JB Warranties, an Argyle-based provider of HVAC and plumbing warranties

MB Group, a Plano-based accounting firm

The Power Group, a Dallas-based PR firm

The Vested Group, a Plano-based IT consulting company

TimelyMD, a Fort Worth-based telehealth company that focuses on students

“Our mission is core to our business and culture, making Bestow a unique place to work and build your career,” says Melbourne O’Banion, co-founder and CEO of Dallas-based Bestow in a statement. “As we grow and expand our impact on the life insurance industry, we will continue providing a best-in-class workplace that supports and attracts top talent.”

Here are the other Texas companies that made the cut.

Austin

Abilitie, a provider of virtual mini-MBAs and leadership simulations

Apty, a provider of web-based software for large companies

Cartograph, a consulting firm for brands in the organic and natural foods industry

Corvia, a provider of technology for the financial services industry

Homeward, a provider of financing for home purchases

INK Communications, a marketing and PR firm

Osano, a provider of data privacy software

Praetorian, a cybersecurity company

Scribe Media, a platform for self-published authors

Houston

Liongard, a Houston-based provider of an IT automation platform

QTS, a Tomball-based provider of physical and electronic security services

WizeHire, a Houston-based provider of HR software

Tyler