These Dallas-area hospitals earn healthy rankings in new national report

Healthgrades, an online platform for finding physicians, hospitals, and other health care providers, annually rates hospitals based on clinical outcomes such as rates for patient deaths and treatment complications. For this year’s list, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals.
Four Dallas-Fort Worth facilities made the top 250 in the United States. They are:
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City McKinney
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital in Dallas
“For almost 25 years, our mission has been to provide consumers with clear and accessible information to make more informed health care decisions,” Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, says in a news release.
The Healthgrades rankings “provide consumers with increased transparency regarding the care in their areas, and empowers them to make more confident care decisions for themselves and their families,” Bowman adds.
For the third year in a row, Healthgrades has named Houston Methodist the best hospital in Texas and one of the 50 best hospitals in the country. It’s the only Texas hospital in the top 50. Houston Methodist, a 907-bed facility at the Texas Medical Center, earned the same recognition in 2020 and 2021.
Other Texas hospitals making the national top 250 this year are:
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple
- Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg
- Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene
- Methodist Hospital in San Antonio
- St. David’s Medical Center in Austin
- St. David’s South Austin Medical Center
- Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center in Houston
Several Texas hospitals also excelled in several of Healthgrades’ specialty categories; view the lists here.
