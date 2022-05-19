These Dallas-area hospitals earn healthy rankings in new national report

Healthgrades, an online platform for finding physicians, hospitals, and other health care providers, annually rates hospitals based on clinical outcomes such as rates for patient deaths and treatment complications. For this year’s list, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals.

Four Dallas-Fort Worth facilities made the top 250 in the United States. They are:

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney

Medical City Arlington

Medical City McKinney

William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital in Dallas

“For almost 25 years, our mission has been to provide consumers with clear and accessible information to make more informed health care decisions,” Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, says in a news release.

The Healthgrades rankings “provide consumers with increased transparency regarding the care in their areas, and empowers them to make more confident care decisions for themselves and their families,” Bowman adds.

For the third year in a row, Healthgrades has named Houston Methodist the best hospital in Texas and one of the 50 best hospitals in the country. It’s the only Texas hospital in the top 50. Houston Methodist, a 907-bed facility at the Texas Medical Center, earned the same recognition in 2020 and 2021.

Other Texas hospitals making the national top 250 this year are:

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg

Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene

Methodist Hospital in San Antonio

St. David’s Medical Center in Austin

St. David’s South Austin Medical Center

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center in Houston

Several Texas hospitals also excelled in several of Healthgrades’ specialty categories; view the lists here.

This article originally appeared on our sister site InnovationMap.