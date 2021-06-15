Half of Dallas workers complain of serious burnout, says new report

Local workers who’re especially dreading that commute or cracking open the laptop in the morning aren’t alone. A new study reveals that half of Dallas laborers are more burned out on the job.

According to employment industry website Robert Half, 50 percent of Dallas workers report serious burnout. More than a quarter — 26 percent — of Dallasites fear they won’t disconnect from the office during summer vacation.

Ugh.

Not surprisingly, workers all over America are ready for a vacation. The research also reveals:

One in four workers lost or gave up paid time off in 2020.

One in three plans to take more than three weeks of vacation time this year.

57 percent are ready for an "awaycation" to travel and disconnect from work; in comparison, 32 percent prefer a staycation, and only 11 percent favor a "workcation" or a vacation that combines work and leisure.

"After enduring more than a year of long hours and little time off, many workers are feeling burned out and need a break to relax and refresh," says Paul McDonald, senior executive director at Robert Half, in a release. "Running on empty can have a negative effect on employees' mental health and well-being, and managers should make it a priority to encourage their teams to enjoy a well-deserved vacation."

Elsewhere in Texas, the burnout is real.

Some 49 percent of Houston residents report to be burned out at work, according to the survey. That’s significantly higher than last year, when only 37 percent reported burnout in a similar poll.

Meanwhile, more than one in four Houston workers (28 percent) say that they will not unplug from work when taking time off this summer.

In fun-filled Austin, 45 percent of the workforce complain of burnout. Some 32 percent of Austinites feel they can unplug from work during the summer.

Fortunately for Texans, the most burned-out city in the U.S. isn’t in the Lone Star State. That dubious title goes to the poor city of Charlotte, North Carolina, where 55 percent of laborers are truly worn out.