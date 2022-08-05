Amazon tries on same-day mall delivery in Dallas area for in-demand items

Amazon has tapped more than 10 markets to roll out its new retail delivery service — and Dallas makes the list.

Prime members can browse a handful of retail stores online on Amazon or through the app if they reside in one of the selected ZIP codes in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle, Washington D.C., and more. The initial roll out of the service includes brands PacSun, GNC, SuperDry, and Diesel, but, according to Amazon, Sur La Table and 100% Pure will also be added into the mix over the next few months.

“We see high potential in our expanded seller partnership with Amazon, which includes delivery directly from select PacSun retail locations,” says Mimi Ruiz, vice president of ecommerce at PacSun, in a news release. “This is one more way for us to offer our customers the styles they want and love, when they want them.”

Users can check online to see if the service is available in their area. Some stores offer pickup too, but delivery is $2.99 or free for Prime members as long as they meet the $25 order minimum.

“The expansion of Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery to include beloved brands delivered directly from nearby retail locations is just another way we are offering customers even greater selection, at faster speeds,” says Sarah Mathew, director of Amazon Delivery Experience, in the release. “We are excited to see this new model come to life and look forward to adding more brands, stores, and locations to the program.”

-----

This article originally ran on our sister site InnovationMap.