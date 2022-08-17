Dallas-area business aces the test as 4th fastest-growing U.S. company, Inc. says

As one of the country’s largest providers of COVID-19 testing, Mansfield-based eTrueNorth has witnessed a whirlwind of activity since the 2020 onset of the pandemic. That whirlwind has contributed to explosive growth for the business.

Founded in 2013, eTrueNorth ranks fourth on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. From 2018 to 2021, eTrueNorth saw explosive growth in revenue, posting a 42,428 percent growth rate. Aside from being fourth in revenue growth among U.S. private companies, eTrueNorth ranks first among Texas companies on the list and second among health care companies on the list.

The company specializes in providing point-of-care testing at pharmacies across the U.S.

“Our hard work to make health care more accessible is paying off for the American people. Patients value the convenience, while health plans appreciate the novel opportunity for addressing gaps in care,” Coral May, co-founder and CEO of eTrueNorth, says in a news release about the Inc. 5000 recognition.

In all, 468 Texas-based companies made this year’s Inc. 5000, including 188 in Dallas-Fort Worth. Other DFW businesses in Texas’ top 20 are:

No. 13 StaffDNA , Plano, 19,699 percent growth rate

, Plano, 19,699 percent growth rate No. 17 Blue Hammer Roofing , Dallas, 15,911 percent growth rate

, Dallas, 15,911 percent growth rate No. 116 TimelyMD , Fort Worth, 3,852 percent growth rate

, Fort Worth, 3,852 percent growth rate No. 142 Curis Functional Health , Farmers Branch, 3,380 percent growth rate

, Farmers Branch, 3,380 percent growth rate No. 148 SmartLight Analytics , Plano, 3,317 percent growth rate

, Plano, 3,317 percent growth rate No. 168 Digital Thrive , Dallas, 3,056 percent growth rate

, Dallas, 3,056 percent growth rate No. 172 Forester Haynie, Dallas, 2,984 percent growth rate

Here are the other Texas companies appearing in the state’s top 20:

No. 60 AdOutreach, Austin, 6,052 percent growth rate

No. 62 Webforce, Austin, 6,009 percent growth rate

No. 117 Homestead Brands, Austin, 3,839 percent growth rate

No. 174 Disrupt Equity, Houston, 2,975 percent growth rate

No. 188 24HourNurse Staffing, Pittsburg, 2,801 percent growth rate

No. 201, Everly Health, Austin, 2,643 percent growth rate

No. 209, Texas Solar Integrated, San Antonio, 2,559 percent growth rate

No. 212, Apple Blvd Boutique, Frisco, 2,555 percent growth rate

No. 285 Element 26, Austin, 1,948 percent growth rate

No. 312 Boostlingo, Austin, 1,820 percent growth rate

No. 317 Cover Desk, Austin, 1,800 percent growth rate

No. 325 Canopy Management, Austin, 1,758 percent growth rate

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked by percentage growth in revenue from 2018 to 2021. To qualify for the list, a company must have been founded and been generating revenue by March 31, 2018. The company also must have been U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 was $100,000; the minimum for 2021 was $2 million.