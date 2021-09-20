Dallas' coworking vet Common Desk opens new space on Greenville Ave

Dallas-born coworking company Common Desk has opened a new outlet, in a very central location: Energy Square, the office complex at 4849 Greenville Ave., #100, in Building 2.

Common Desk - Energy Square features flexible office space, coworking memberships, and a welcome sign for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and students. The facility has two floors with 25,000 square feet of space, including 11 conference rooms, 62 offices, 3 midsize suites, and socially distanced coworking space.

Other amenities are provided by Energy Square, which recently underwent redevelopment, including landscaped courtyard, state-of-the-art fitness center, rooftop deck, outdoor entertainment and event area with WiFi access, and onsite dining options.

A release says that opening a location in Energy Square has been a longtime goal for Common Desk, which first began pursuing opportunities with the business campus in 2017.

Comprising five large buildings right off North Central Expressway and University Drive, Energy Square has been home to many Dallas businesses since the 1950s. It's near SMU and is accessible from Park Cities, Lakewood, Lake Highlands, and Preston Hollow, making it a viable office option for Dallas residents seeking a business address close to home, and university students looking for a study/collaboration environment. It's also a few blocks from the Lovers Lane DART Rail Station.

Common Desk was founded in Deep Ellum in 2012, the same year as CultureMap Dallas, which once upon a time officed at the Deep Ellum location. They've since grown to 20 locations in Dallas, Houston, Austin, Wilmington, and Raleigh, which is opening soon — outpacing CultureMap, which has grown to five locations in Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio. But this is not a competition.

Common Desk - Energy Square is offering a free week of coworking during opening week from September 20-27. Visit www.thecommondesk.com for more info.