Big Business
11 booming Dallas-Fort Worth companies zoom to top of Inc. 5000
Allen-based Yantran is riding the information technology wave all the way to the top of the Inc. 5000’s 10 fastest-growing private companies.
With three-year revenue growth of 258,740 percent, the company appears at No. 3 on this year’s Inc. 5000 list. The prestigious 2026 list ranks private companies based on percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.
Yantran, founded in 2022, is an IT services, technology consulting, and AI-driven product development company. It ranks as the No. 1 fastest-growing IT services company in the U.S., as well as the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Texas and the Metroplex. It's joined by 10 other booming Dallas-Fort Worth businesses in the top 250.
The honorees will be recognized October 14-16 at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, which will be held in Dallas. The other Dallas-Fort Worth companies at the top of the list are:
- No. 12 Paek Management Group, 12,520 percent (Irving)
- No. 82 Elite Robotics and Automation, 3,334 percent (Fort Worth)
- No. 133 Outamation, 2,291 percent (Southlake)
- No. 147 Red Creek Solutions, 2,119 percent (Frisco)
- No. 155 JobTread Software, 2,071 percent (Dallas)
- No. 164 DAX Eyewear, 1,977 percent (Nevada)
- No. 186 Optimized Waste Removal, 1,830 percent (Fort Worth)
- No. 204 Freight Flex, 1,642 percent (Denton)
- No. 212 Maverick Power, 1,591 percent (McKinney)
- No. 229 Innovative Life Sciences, 1,494 percent (McKinney)
The Metroplex leads Texas with the most companies in the top 250 of this year's Inc. 5000. DFW is followed by Austin (10 companies); Houston (seven companies); and San Antonio , El Paso, and Amarillo (one company each):Austin
- No. 9 Investment Watches, 15,741 percent
- No. 72 Razor Metrics, 3,856 percent
- No. 91 Autonomize AI, 2,921 percent
- No. 102 Choose Your Horizon, 2,719 percent
- No. 132 Wander Staffing, 2,296 percent
- No. 144 Everyday Dose, 2,179 percent
- No. 148 NetRise, 2,118 percent
- No. 163 Nutrabound Labs, 1,999 percent (Bastrop)
- No. 179 Steadily, 1,890 percent
- No. 208 Tiny Health, 1,624 percent
Houston
- No. 3 Epique Realty, 23,210 percent
- No. 27 Empact Technologies, 8,275 percent
- No. 60 Action1, 4,512 percent
- No 75 Signs By G, 3,684 percent
- No. 79 The ’Pause Life, 3,469 percent (Galveston)
- No. 110 Turtlebox Audio, 2,576 percent
- No. 178 Dahnani Private Equity Group, 1,904 percent (Stafford)
San Antonio
- No. 118 Hire With Near, 2,421 percent
- No. 80, LEH Homes, 3,438 percent
Amarillo
- No. 249, Optimum Rope Access Solutions, 1,361 percent
A version of this article originally appeared on our sister site, InnovationMap.com.