Big business
24 Dallas-Fort Worth companies register on 2026 Fortune 500 list
With 2025 revenue of $403.4 billion, Irving-based McKesson far and away leads Dallas-Fort Worth’s group of 24 companies listed on this year’s Fortune 500.
The $403.4 million figure puts McKesson at No. 1 among the 57 Fortune 500 companies in Texas and at No. 8 nationally. DFW’s next-highest-ranked Fortune 500 company, No. 32 AT&T, produced $125.6 billion in revenue last year.
DFW fared better on this year’s list than last year’s, going from 22 companies to 24.
Who owns bragging rights as DFW’s headquarters for Fortune 500 companies? Dallas, with 11 headquarters on the list. Next in line is Irving, which claims eight headquarters.
Altogether, DFW’s two dozen Fortune 500 companies generated nearly $1.1 trillion in revenue last year. That figure roughly equates to Poland’s annual economic output, or gross domestic product (GDP).
In an online article about the 2026 Fortune 500, the Dallas Regional Chamber says DFW’s “influence as a corporate powerhouse” keeps growing.
“For DFW, these rankings reinforce a long-term trend,” the chamber says. “Companies across industries continue to choose the region because of its strategic location, business climate, talent pipeline, ability to support growth, and overall quality of life. As new companies establish headquarters and existing employers expand, DFW’s concentration of major corporations continues to fuel investment, job creation, and economic opportunity throughout the region.”
Here’s the full rundown of this year’s Fortune 500 companies based in Dallas-Fort Worth, including two newcomers — construction engineering company Primoris Services and mattress manufacturer Somnigroup International.
- 5 — Irving-based McKesson
- 32 — Dallas-based AT&T (which is moving its headquarters to Plano)
- 50 — Dallas-based Energy Transfer
- 63 — Irving-based Caterpillar
- 85 — Fort Worth-based American Airlines
- 115 — Dallas-based CBRE
- 132 — Arlington-based D.R. Horton
- 157 — Dallas-based Southwest Airlines
- 164 — Dallas-based HF Sinclair
- 183 — Westlake-based Charles Schwab
- 209 — Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare
- 262 — Frisco-based Keurig Dr Pepper
- 244 — Irving-based Vistra
- 245 — Dallas-based Texas Instruments
- 265 — Irving-based Kimberly-Clark
- 271 — Dallas-based AECOM
- 288 — Irving-based Fluor
- 292 — Irving-based Builders FirstSource
- 362 — Dallas-based Jacobs Solutions
- 367 — Plano-based Yum China
- 419 — Irving-based Celanese
- 470 — Irving-based Commercial Metals
- 472 — Dallas-based Primoris Services
- 499 — Dallas-based Somnigroup International
The state’s other mega-metro, Houston, has more Fortune 500 headquarters than DFW — 27.
Texas leads the nation for Fortune 500 headquarters (57), with California in the No. 2 spot and New York at No. 3.
“Texas is the undisputed headquarters of headquarters,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “The world’s leading businesses invest with confidence in Texas because of our welcoming business climate, predictable regulatory environment, and skilled and growing workforce. People and businesses are choosing Texas because Texas works.”
The 2026 Fortune 500 ranks the largest U.S. corporations based on revenue in fiscal year 2025.