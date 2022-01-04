Home » Real Estate
Tony Parker & Eva Longoria's old $19.5 million Hill Country pad comes with a whole waterpark

exterior
The estate spans more than 53 acres within Anaqua Springs Ranch.  Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty
Waterpark
You'd never need to leave home with an entertainment setup like this. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty
living room
The listing calls the living spaces "voluminous." Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty
theater
A complete theater room is perfect for entertaining. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty
wine cellar
The temperature-controlled wine room stores 1,500 bottles and offers dedicated magnum storage. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty
kitchen
The chef’s kitchen features professional-grade stainless steel appliances. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty
dining room
The dining room seats, well, as many people as you could ever need to feed. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty
staircase
Even the staircase is grand and gorgeous. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty
bedroom
The master suite, one of six bedrooms in the main house, includes a sitting room and a custom walk-in closet. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty
bathroom
The spa-like master bathroom features marble and travertine accents. Courtesy of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty
A 53-acre Hill Country estate that was once home to former San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker and ex-wife Eva Longoria recently hit the market for $19.5 million — and it comes complete with a waterpark that almost rivals what you’d find at Hurricane Harbor.

The property, owned by Parker and located at 9 Rue Parker in Boerne, features 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and four half-bathrooms. It sits within Anaqua Springs Ranch, which is gated. The six-bedroom main house and four-bedroom guest apartment also are gated and include a guardhouse.

To be sure, the interior is impressive. Among the highlights are a temperature-controlled wine room with space for up to 1,500 bottles, a home theater with stadium seating, two home offices, and a more than 5,900-square-foot gym.

“Voluminous living spaces are masterfully designed for entertaining yet equally suited for everyday moments,” the listing says.

It’s the exterior, however, that might really wow residents and visitors alike. Outdoors, you’ll come across a tennis court, a sand volleyball court, a greenhouse, an herb garden, a fruit orchard, and a tortoise enclosure. And then there’s the star attraction: a massive waterpark with slides, lazy rivers, grottos, and a diving platform.

Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing, which is in the Hill Country about 90 miles southwest of Austin.

Parker spent 17 of his 18 NBA seasons with the Spurs, three of them married to actress Longoria. (They divorced in 2010.) He retired from the NBA in 2019. Parker now owns ASVEL, a professional men’s and women’s basketball team in France.

