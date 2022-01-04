Tony Parker & Eva Longoria's old $19.5 million Hill Country pad comes with a whole waterpark

A 53-acre Hill Country estate that was once home to former San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker and ex-wife Eva Longoria recently hit the market for $19.5 million — and it comes complete with a waterpark that almost rivals what you’d find at Hurricane Harbor.

The property, owned by Parker and located at 9 Rue Parker in Boerne, features 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and four half-bathrooms. It sits within Anaqua Springs Ranch, which is gated. The six-bedroom main house and four-bedroom guest apartment also are gated and include a guardhouse.

To be sure, the interior is impressive. Among the highlights are a temperature-controlled wine room with space for up to 1,500 bottles, a home theater with stadium seating, two home offices, and a more than 5,900-square-foot gym.

“Voluminous living spaces are masterfully designed for entertaining yet equally suited for everyday moments,” the listing says.

It’s the exterior, however, that might really wow residents and visitors alike. Outdoors, you’ll come across a tennis court, a sand volleyball court, a greenhouse, an herb garden, a fruit orchard, and a tortoise enclosure. And then there’s the star attraction: a massive waterpark with slides, lazy rivers, grottos, and a diving platform.

Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing, which is in the Hill Country about 90 miles southwest of Austin.

Parker spent 17 of his 18 NBA seasons with the Spurs, three of them married to actress Longoria. (They divorced in 2010.) He retired from the NBA in 2019. Parker now owns ASVEL, a professional men’s and women’s basketball team in France.