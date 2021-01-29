If you've driven along US-75 by SMU and Mockingbird Station lately, you may have noticed the new 28-story high-rise being completed near The Beeman Hotel.

The impressive residential tower is called Eastline Residences, and it boasts 330 units ranging in size from studios to three-bedroom penthouses, all topped with an incredible rooftop pool. Even better, move-in starts in February of this year.

Want a preview of what living there would be like? Of course you do.

The floorplans

Everyone can find their ideal square footage match, with monthly rents starting at around $1,600. All units feature spacious kitchen and living areas plus built-in mudrooms and large walk-in closets with Elfa storage systems. Balconies appear in most layouts, so you can take your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine out into the fresh air.

The finishes

Expect floor-to-ceiling windows (we're talking nine- and 10-feet-high) outfitted with solar shades, along with wood-style flooring, keyless entry, quartz countertops and backsplashes, modern appliances, Nest thermostats, and full-size washers and dryers in all units.

The larger one-to-three-bedroom homes also sport under-cabinet wine refrigerators — something you won't find in most other apartment buildings.

The amenities

Soak up the sun and views of downtown Dallas, SMU, Forth Worth, and beyond at the expansive rooftop pool. Stretch out on the tanning ledges, kick back in the cabanas, and wile away and afternoon or evening at the sky lounge.

Entertain al fresco on the eighth-floor amenity deck that comes complete with an outdoor bar, grills, and fire pits. Work up a sweat within the sunlit fitness center with Wellbeats virtual fitness and indoor yoga room or take your wellness practices outside at the outdoor yoga deck.

The everyday helpers

Enjoy peace of mind with 24-hour concierge, safe deliveries courtesy of a Luxer package system, and extra storage space to accommodate all of your possessions. There's 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and popular shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation is just steps away.

The location

Eastline Residences is the residential anchor of the Eastline district, also home to The Beeman Hotel, modern office towers, and local fitness options. Bordered by North Central Expressway, Mockingbird Lane, Greenville Avenue, and SMU Boulevard, Eastline is positioned adjacent to Highland Park and close to Greenville Avenue and University Crossing Trail.

To learn more about Eastline Residences or to schedule a tour, call 214-446-7140 or visit the website.