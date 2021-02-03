It may never be more important than right now to support your local community, which is why Trinity Falls is launching Project Community, an initiative where they will donate $250 to one of four local nonprofits for each new home sold in the North Dallas neighborhood from February 1-June 30.

Six builders offer new homes in this 2,000-acre master-planned community that's located near McKinney, with prices from the mid-$200,000s to the $700,000s.

You can choose from Chesmar Homes, Coventry Homes, Del Webb (for buyers age 55 and up), Drees Custom Homes, Highland Homes, and Perry Homes. Trinity Falls will be home to approximately 5,000 families when complete.

Residents are able to get their fill of fresh air at numerous onsite parks and playgrounds, including Old Joe Dog Park, and can easily walk or bike to B.B. Owen Park, offering 350 acres of wooded terrain, lakes for catch-and-release fishing, authentic nature trails, disc golf, and more.

When you purchase your new home, you'll get the chance to designate which nonprofit receives the donation: The Boys & Girls Club of Collin County, Children’s Medical Center Foundation at Children's Health, Operation Kindness, or The Samaritan Inn.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County offers programs to help children reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible adults. The organization has branches in McKinney, Frisco, and Plano.

The Children’s Medical Center Foundation at Children's Health supports the enhancement of care, discovery of cures, and efforts to build a healthier community at several children's hospitals and specialty care centers in the Dallas area.

Operation Kindness is a no-kill animal shelter that served 1,650 animals last year and distributed more than 110,000 pounds of pet food to families in need — a new record!

The Samaritan Inn is a homeless shelter that includes a comprehensive program to teach self-sufficiency and life skills. Most nights, about 160 people sleep at the inn, a third of which are children.

After experiencing a 41 percent increase in new-home sales in 2020, Trinity Falls is now ranked among the nation's 50 top-selling master-planned communities.

Explore the website or talk with a builder sales representative to see why so many people are making the move to Trinity Falls. Purchase soon, and you'll be doing something nice not just for yourself but also for those in need.