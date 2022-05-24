3 new developments add 456 'starter' homes to booming Dallas suburb

A building boom of new homes is beginning in one fast-growing Collin County city: Meritage Homes is building a total of 456 homes across three new communities in Melissa.

The developments will accommodate the continuing influx of new residents into Collin County, whose population shot up by 36 percent from 2010 to 2020. Melissa, about 40 miles north of Dallas, has shared in that growth. Its population in 2020 stood at 13,901, up a whopping 196 percent from 2010.

The three new Meritage communities in the Melissa area are Wolf Creek Farms, The Quarry at Stoneridge, and Bryant Farms. All are in the fast-growing Melissa ISD.

The homes are touted as affordable "starter homes," "ideal" for first-time buyers, with prices starting in the $440,000s (though pricing for one of the three has not yet been announced). According to Redfin, the median selling price in Melissa is $580,000.

Here are key details about the three communities:

Wolf Creek Farms. 248 homes ranging from 1,833 square feet to 3,331 square feet. Prices start in the $440,000s. Amenities will include a 10-acre lake, covered pavilion, trails, playground, greenbelt, and dog park.

248 homes ranging from 1,833 square feet to 3,331 square feet. Prices start in the $440,000s. Amenities will include a 10-acre lake, covered pavilion, trails, playground, greenbelt, and dog park. The Quarry at Stoneridge. 133 homes ranging from 1,833 square feet to 3,100 square feet. Prices start in the $460,000s. Amenities will include a pond, greenbelt, gazebo, “tot lot,” and paved hike-and-bike trails.

133 homes ranging from 1,833 square feet to 3,100 square feet. Prices start in the $460,000s. Amenities will include a pond, greenbelt, gazebo, “tot lot,” and paved hike-and-bike trails. Bryant Farms. 75 homes ranging from 1,475 to 2,255 square feet. Pricing information is not available yet. Amenities will include open spaces, hike-and-bike trails, and a playground.

“With demand for new homes increasing among first-time buyers who want to escape escalating rents, Meritage Homes offers an entry-level line of homes that provide upgraded features today’s homeowners want — granite countertops, kitchen islands, home automation features as well as upgraded cabinets, laundry rooms, and appliances,” the homebuilder says in the release.

Each home will be built with energy- and money-saving features, they say, including spray-foam insulation, Energy Star-certified appliances, Low-E windows, and an efficient multispeed HVAC system, as well as smart door locks, door sensors and motion detectors, USB outlets, and advanced thermostats.

Presales for Wolf Creek Farms and The Quarry at Stoneridge will start in June. Bryant Farms is expected to open for sales in early 2023.

“We’re excited to offer buyers in Melissa industry-leading, energy-efficient, quick move-in homes with amenities that will make you never want to leave,” says Austin Woffinden, division president for Meritage Homes in Dallas-Fort Worth in a statement. “Wolf Creek Farms, The Quarry at Stoneridge, and Bryant Farms are ideal for homebuyers who are looking for affordability and quality in Melissa.”