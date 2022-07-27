Dallas Farmers Market apartment community gets fresh new name & owners

An apartment community by the Dallas Farmers Market has a new owner and a new name: Formerly known as Cortland Good Latimer, it's now called Skyline Farmers' Market, part of its rebranding and acquisition by SPI Advisory, a multifamily private equity firm based in Dallas.

Developed in 2016, the newly-named Skyline Farmers' Market is a Class A apartment complex at 835 S. Good Latimer Expwy., a mere tomato toss from the Dallas Farmers Market.

The complex contains 340 units with upscale amenities that include chef-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and private patios and balconies.

Community amenities include an outdoor gourmet kitchen, fitness center, resident social club, business center, pool, and last but not least, views of the Dallas skyline.

SPI principal Michael Becker says they feel optimistic about downtown Dallas' continued growth.

"The large influx of recent capital in the Farmers Market and nearby Deep Ellum along with the emergence of the new East Quarter neighborhood has us bullish on the future of the eastern side of Downtown Dallas," Becker says.

The property is not only adjacent to the Farmers Market, but also Deep Ellum and the Dallas Central Business District, with Baylor University Medical Center and Dallas Arts District not so far, either.

One sticky point is that they are using the apostrophe on Farmers' Market, which is grammatically correct. However, the actual Dallas Farmers Market has a tradition of ignoring that apostrophe, dating back many decades. Skyline Farmers' Market should be applauded for supporting correct grammar, but is it confusing to Dallas Farmers Market faithfuls who've been studiously ignoring the apostrophe all these years?

SPI Advisory was founded in Dallas and has a second office in Austin, and specializes in multifamily real estate investments across Texas. Other properties include the 5 Mockingbird building at 5555 E. Mockingbird Ln., the Dylan on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas, and numerous other communities in Arlington, Fort Worth, Richardson, Denton, Austin, and San Antonio.