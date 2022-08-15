Hutsell mansion for sale in Dallas' Lakewood has beautiful vintage bathrooms

A famous and beautifully restored house in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood is back on the market.

Located at 6969 Lakewood Blvd., it's classic Spanish eclectic design by architect Clifford Hutsell, that was only recently sold in 2021, and is now available for $1,649,000.

Built in 1938, the home has 2,204 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and sits on an oversized .33-acre corner lot, which also holds a detached 2-car garage and an upstairs guest house with kitchenette, full bath, and walk-in closet.

As the listing notes, it features Hutsell trademarks such as use of multi-color clay tile roofs, colorful tile details, stained glass, brightly colored trim, a Spanish courtyard with broken tile flooring, covered patio, and outdoor fireplace.

Fans of vintage bathrooms are sure to be in sway with its three vividly colored Art Deco bathrooms, one in royal blue, another salmon, and a third in green, all with contrasting fixtures, to make the colors seem even more intense.

The house is loaded with stunning details including stained-glass windows and a fireplace designed by Ernest Batchelder, a leader in the American Arts and Crafts movement.

There are two large living areas on the first floor, one overlooking the signature Hutsell courtyard, and the second with the Batchelder fireplace. The only room that's been modernized is the kitchen, and they retained the original footprint.

All three upstairs bedrooms are large and the windows, sconces, and curtain rods have been meticulously restored.

The primary suite has two closets and access to the second-floor balcony.

Candy's Dirt did a story when the house first went on the market in 2019, noting that it was almost identical to a home Hutsell built for himself at 7035 Lakewood Blvd. Based on their research, they speculated that it was built for pharmacist Glenn Runyon and his wife, citing a number of newspaper articles about teas, parties, and weddings at the home.

They gave a nod to the impeccable treatment it received from its then-owners:

"It appears only four families have owned this home. Remember, Realtors always say if a house has not changed hands often, it's a mark of how well it serves the owners. The present owners have spent the last eight years renovating and restoring their Lakewood Hutsell to absolute perfection."

That couple who executed the restoration sold the house to the current buyer, a living trust, which seems to have bought it and sold it merely for investment. Applause to them, because it appears they haven't touched it other than removing a fence in front.