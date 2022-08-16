This Dallas-Fort Worth ZIP code boasts one of hottest housing markets in U.S.

Irving can brag that it’s home to eight Fortune 500 companies, although that number will drop to seven once ExxonMobil relocates to Houston. Now, the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb can also crow that it’s home to one of the hottest ZIP codes in the country for homebuyers.

A new list from Realtor.com puts Irving’s 75060 ZIP code at No. 44 among the hottest U.S. ZIP codes for purchasing a home. Only one other Texas ZIP — 50th-ranked 79934, in the El Paso area — appears in the top 50.

Hannah Jones, a research analyst at Realtor.com, explains that 75060 offers homebuyers “affordability within a half-hour commute of both downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth, a sought-after amenity as home prices, mortgage rates, and inflation soared this year.”

Jones notes that in June, the median home price in 75060 was $338,500, which was more than $100,000 below the median home price across DFW.

Almost three-fourths of Realtor.com visitors who viewed home listings in the first half of this year in 75060 were from DFW, according to Jones. Further underscoring the popularity of 75060, homes in the ZIP code were viewed 1.8 times more often than a typical listing in DFW and spent one week less on the market than other listings in the metro area.

About 50,000 people live in the 75060 ZIP code, which is bordered by Rock Island Road to the north, the West Fork of the Trinity River to the south, the Elm Fork of the Trinity River to the east, and South Belt-Line Road to the west. Within the ZIP code are Irving Lake, the Irving Golf Club, Running Bear Park, Nimitz High School, and Irving ISD’s Joy and Ralph Ellis Stadium.

Last year, Realtor.com featured two different Texas ZIP codes in its annual ranking of the country’s 50 hottest ZIP codes: 78754 in Austin (No. 19) and 75025 in Plano (No. 20).

To come up with the 2022 list, Realtor.com analyzed listing data for more than 29,000 ZIP codes across the country. Researchers looked at the number of unique viewers per home on Realtor.com from January through June and the number of days a listing remained active on Realtor.com during that period. The website limited the top 50 to one ZIP code per metro area and to ZIP codes with at least 15 active monthly listings.

The 14618 ZIP code in Brighton, a town near Rochester, New York, topped the 2022 ranking.

“As a result of rising inflation and higher costs for housing and everyday expenses, homebuyers have set their sights on areas that offer good bang for their buck, making value a key theme among this year’s hottest ZIPs,” Realtor.com says.