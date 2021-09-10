Cool ex-Braniff Airlines Dallas building is now home to big coworking firm

A workspace company has opened a location in one of the coolest spaces in Dallas: the former Braniff Airlines building. Venture X Dallas - Braniff Centre is a 25,000-square-foot coworking space at 7701 Lemmon Ave. from Venture X, a coworking concept founded in Florida in 2012 with 10 locations in the Dallas area.

Adjacent to the Dallas Love Field Airport, the Braniff Centre sits on 200,000 square feet of private hangar space designed to replicate the Braniff jet, which was previously used by the Dallas Cowboys football team.

Braniff Airways' former operation base has been transformed into a mixed-use property with a hangar, retailers, restaurants, auto-dealer showroom, entertainment and hospitality, and modern office spaces.

Venture X Dallas - Braniff Centre is a franchise from husband-and-wife Todd and Ann Nelson who were scouting around for a "third career" venture to which they both could contribute equally.

It features 60 office spaces, ranging from one-person private offices up to 10-person offices with dedicated desks and shared desks. Community memberships are available for members looking for space to socialize and network. They also sell day offices, IE if you need a workspace just for one day, like a hotel room.

Rates run from $40 to $600 per month.

Special offerings include:

Penthouse, overlooking Dallas Love Field and Lemmon Avenue

The Crossings, an open collaboration area

The Loft, with dedicated space for up to 50 people

a mini lounge

an open collaboration workspace for eight

The facility also boasts a sun-drenched lounge with a mid-century modern vibe for larger gatherings, and a full-time porter to sanitize high-touch areas, shared workspace surfaces, and conference rooms continually throughout the day.

Realtor tenant

They've already signed on a buzzy new real estate agency: @properties Dallas, who will make their Dallas headquarters at the space.

Established in 2000, @properties is based in Chicago but recently launched a nationwide franchise; Dallas is the third franchise for the company, following Detroit and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The Dallas team is led by CEO and Principal Jerry W. Mooty, Jr., a Dallas businessman and nephew of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Piper Young, a luxury realtor, will serve as director of strategic partnerships, principal, and realtor.

Open house

If you want to see the space, Venture X Dallas - Braniff Centre is hosting a grand opening on Thursday, September 16, from 4-7 p.m. to tour the workspace and network with other professionals.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting and feature Joe Robert Thornton, leadership expert, author, and Chief Operating Officer of HMS Host. Guests can tour the facility, meet the artist for the award-winning concept, and even take a spin in the host chair of the state-of-the-art podcast booth on site.