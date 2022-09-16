Rare home in Dallas' Disney streets designed by Cliff May is for sale

There's a stunning mid-century modern home for sale in Dallas' famed Disney streets neighborhood by legendary architect Cliff May.

Located at 11106 Snow White Dr., the house was built in 1955 and miraculously retains some original features, particularly some delicious wood paneling that hopefully some nitwit buyer will not feel compelled to paint. Alas, the bathrooms have already been updated.

It's a sprawling layout, with 2,796 square feet that comprises 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, two living areas, an office space, hardwood floors, and what the listing describes as a one-of-a-kind backyard, although truthfully, many Cliff May homes in Dallas have similar patio space.

Also classic Cliff May is the open concept living room and kitchen, with pitched ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide loads of natural light.

The kitchen features a large island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances, and access to a shaded terra cotta porch.

The master bedroom has a massive view of the backyard via a wall of windows. The property features many towering mature trees which add shade to the main patio.

The Disney Streets area in Northwest Dallas/Midway Hills/Northhaven Park is so called because the streets boast names like Sleepy Lane, Dwarfs Circle, Cinderella, and Peter Pan.

From the Northhaven Park Neighborhood Association:

In 1954 developers Robert Gump and William Gaynier purchased part of the Cox Brothers farm and began developing Midway Hills. The first homes built were in the southwest corner of the neighborhood where they named the streets after Walt Disney characters and places. Thus, the area became known as the Disney Streets. The 1954 Parade of Homes, an annual showcase of new homes by the Dallas Association of Home Builders, featured 20 of the homes on Pinocchio between Royal and Humpty Dumpty (now Sleepy Lane). It was quite an affair with spotlights, music, and free movies. The event lasted 2 weeks and drew about 100,000 visitors. It was so successful that the show was repeated in 1955 with 15 homes just north of the previous year’s event

The late '50s were prime ranch-style era, and this home is proof. It's listed for $875,000 by Hunter Dehn Realty, who will be hosting an open house on Sunday, September 18 from 2-4 pm.