'50s house for sale in southern Dallas has outrageous surprises inside

There's a '50s house for sale in far south Dallas with all kinds of over-the-top action inside.

The house is at 5125 Mystic Tr., down I-35 near the intersection of Loop 12. From the facade, it looks like any other perfect vintage home from the '50s/'60s: pristine unpainted brick with diamond-patterned metal treatments on the windows and at the entry that are prototypical of the period.

Built in 1960, the house is a pier and beam with 5,231 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage.

However, the house has been seriously expanded. According to the listing, steel beams allow for a huge addition that includes:

23'x22' master bedroom

full size indoor hot tub

massive game room complete with a buffet, wet bar, and karaoke stage

movie theatre with a 12' high def screen, elevated recliners & a stage for live bands

Recent updates include a new roof & a 5-ton AC unit upstairs.

What the listing does not mention are the purple walls and purple shag carpet in said bedroom; the ribboned wallpaper that lines the hallways; and the room off the entrance that's painted red with black trim.

It's some fun kitsch perpetrated by owner Robert Mosley, AKA "VideoBob," video producer, reality TV star, and friend of Pantera, with a side business of restoring old cars, particularly the iconic DeLorean featured in Back to the Future.

Mosley recently moved to Las Vegas.

While the additions to the house are rich with Mosley's outre flair, much of the home is still in peak original condition, including two salmon pink bathrooms and lots of interior brick walls that are true to the era.

Although finding a buyer for mid-century homes still in original condition is only slightly easier than finding someone who likes purple shag rugs.

The house, which drew the attention of national website Zillow Gone Wild, has a marked-down asking price of $450,000, following a $50,000 drop on September 20.