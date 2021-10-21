Dallas' Knox district is one of the hippest in the city, with top-tier shopping and world-class dining right next to the 3.5-mile oasis of the Katy Trail.

If you live at Broadstone Knox District, then all of this is at your doorstep. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are situated in one of Dallas' best areas, and offer their own attractive draws as well.

Location, location, location

Talk about walkability: Broadstone is surrounded by go-to neighborhood spots and unrivaled access to the Katy Trail. Pop in for a meal at Cafe Madrid, Le Bilboquet, Jasper's Uptown, or Taverna, or a margarita and queso at Chuy's.

Need groceries? Trader Joe's is literally across the street, and Starbucks is down the block for a quick caffeine fix.

Shopping-wise, you're surrounded by upscale brands like Lululemon, Apple, Crate & Barrel, Sur La Table, and Pottery Barn.

Home sweet home

From electronic entry and contemporary designer finishes to a full-size washer and dryer and Nest thermostats, the apartments themselves are overflowing with perks.

In the gourmet kitchen you'll find custom soft-close cabinetry, quartz counters, and a tiled backsplash, plus built-in stainless steel appliances with gas cooktops and side-by-side refrigerators. Select residences even have waterfall counters, French door fridges, pot fillers, and wine chillers.

All the amenities

Even though the neighborhood might tempt you to be out and about every day (and night), there's plenty to keep you entertained at Broadstone, too.

A contemporary clubhouse and resident lounge — outfitted with golf and sports simulators — awaits, as does a business lounge with private conference room and coworking stations.

The sixth-floor sky lounge boasts a rooftop terrace that overlooks downtown Dallas, while courtyards throughout offer numerous outdoor entertaining venues.

The state-of-the-art fitness center is equipped with Technogym machines and virtual fitness classes, or you can always run around with Fido in the onsite dog park (then clean up after at the pet spa).

Don't forget to lounge at the resort-style pool, which comes complete with a wet deck tanning ledge.



Add in on-site dry cleaning services, private bike storage with lockers and a repair shop, and free Wi-Fi throughout common areas, and you're set no matter where the day takes you.

