If you ask Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty agent Penny Cook what she likes most about Highland Park West, she'll probably have a difficult time choosing.

"HP West is conveniently located close to the Tollway and Love Field, plus lots of shops and restaurants. The people are an eclectic mix of ages and lifestyles and it's a very friendly environment," she says. "Each block has a character and charm of its own."

The town of Highland Park is also well known for its excellent police, fire, and city services.

Cook offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Highland Park West. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Cook claims that the best donut store in DFW is within walking distance, but if you need a little more substance to your meals, head to Inwood Village. Hot spots include Mesero, Flower Child, and Rise, plus Dunston’s Steakhouse, directly across Lovers Lane.

Highland Park Village is also an easy walk and is about to have a new addition, Sadelle's, joining Cafe Pacific, Mi Cocina, The Honor Bar, and Bistro 31.

Where to play

This is one of those areas where you not only get to know your neighbors, you also get to know your neighbors' dogs. "I love walking my dogs through the neighborhood," Cook says. "We see lots of neighbors and know all their dogs by name. My dogs know exactly which owners carry treats in their pockets!"

Where to live

"We have many different architectural styles in the neighborhood, with a mixture of older cottages, larger two-story homes, and new construction," Cook says. "We also have some absolutely beautiful landscaping throughout our neighborhood."

Highland Park West is a small residential pocket with a big-deal location: It's an easy 10-minute drive to the Arts District, Turtle Creek, and the Katy Trail.

"Many of the homes here are hidden gems," Cook says. "There are lots of small cottages that have been beautifully renovated and decorated. It's fun to see how they have been transformed."

Penny Cook lives, works, and plays in Highland Park West. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email ptcook@briggsfreeman.com, or call 214-384-2847.