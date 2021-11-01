There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

Drive around Preston Hollow and you’ll see homes by renowned architects like Edward Durell Stone and Frank Lloyd Wright, as well as two of the most architecturally significant homes in Dallas: the Richard Meier-designed Rachofsky House on Preston Road and the Philip Johnson estate on Strait Lane.

"I've been working in Preston Hollow for my entire career," says real estate agent Faisal Halum. "I love representing the diverse architecture styles of homes in the Preston Hollow area. I'm drawn to modern architecture, but I love that every architecture style is found in this neighborhood — there is something for everyone."

Halum, who is ranked the No. 1 residential resale agent in Texas by Real Trends, can easily put together a dream outing in Preston Hollow.

"NorthPark Center has a world-class art collection that always changes — and surprises!" he says. "Combine this with Eataly and a movie, and you have the perfect date night. Plus, the convenience of having an Equinox gym at Hillcrest Road and Northwest Highway is the ultimate neighborhood perk."

Halum offered up a few more of his personal favorites about life in Preston Hollow. Here's his guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"I love Il Bracco in Preston Center," he says. "You can grab a seat at the bar and enjoy a fresh pasta dish and a cocktail. I also love R&D Kitchen for a casual spot to pop in and meet a friend for a drink."

Where to play

"Families love Preston Hollow Park," Halum says. "It's a beautiful spot in the middle of the neighborhood that's perfect for enjoying some fresh air and relaxing with your kids or pets."

Where to live

"Preston Hollow offers architecture styles and estate sizes for everyone, which means I can help families find the perfect home to suit their needs," says Halum. "That may be a French-inspired estate that sits on acreage or a midcentury modern ranch-style home with an expansive backyard. Or there may be a modern lover who is looking for the perfect backdrop for their art collection. The beauty is that all of these homes coexist together on tree-lined streets in the middle of the bustling city, just minutes from major shopping and dining destinations."

10210 Strait Ln., a former listing of Halum's, is the rarest of them all. This Philip Johnson masterpiece has seen galas and gowns, a president and first lady, a rock concert, fashion shows down the double staircase, and a ballet performance on the lawn — and has been celebrated in books, Vogue, and The New York Times.

Built in 1964 and exquisitely updated in 2008, the light-filled house boasts elegant living spaces, a unique dining room with an arched canopy, six bedrooms, seven full baths, and four half baths. The property’s nearly seven acres comprise a media house, modernist cabana, pool, and tennis court.

Halum's other significant sales include 5243 Park Ln., 10240 Gaywood Rd., 4686 Meadowood Rd., 6315 Northwood Rd., and 4307 Beechwood Ln.

