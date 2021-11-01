There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

Real estate agent Faisal Halum has owned three homes in Turtle Creek since 2005, including his current one, proving just how much he loves the area.

"I live in Turtle Creek, so naturally I love working in the neighborhood, too," he says. "It’s in the heart of Dallas, and it’s the most walkable neighborhood in the city thanks to its close proximity to amazing restaurants, shops, parks, and trails."

The architecturally diverse area is home to some of the first high-rises ever built in Dallas, newly developed condos and townhomes, and beautiful bungalows and cottages in residential neighborhoods like Northern Hills.

"There's a type of home for every lifestyle and phase of life, from young professionals to families to retirees," says Halum. "There is also a host of exciting new projects popping up, such as The Terminal at Katy Trail, a luxury mixed-use development that includes residences, shops, and restaurants."

Halum offered up a few more of his personal favorites about life in Turtle Creek. Here's his guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"I love Beverley's on Fitzhugh Avenue, it's my go-to for a bite to eat," Halum says. "I'm looking forward to trying out Greg Katz's new spot, Clifton Club, when it opens down the street. Le Bilboquet and Georgie on Travis Street are also on heavy rotation."

Halum also mentions the iconic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek: "The bar is a great place to meet a friend for a cocktail, and the restaurant is one of Dallas' most celebrated dining spots."

Where to play

"I love that health and fitness are so easy and accessible in this neighborhood," he says. "You can hit up the Katy Trail for a run or head over to Equinox for a workout. Turtle Creek Park is a relaxing spot to stroll around the creek or take your dog for a walk."

The Conservatory in Highland Park Village is just down the road, and is Halum’s favorite spot for gifts for men, women, and the home.

What to see

"The Turtle Creek neighborhood's proximity to downtown makes it one of the best spots for taking in the city’s cultural offerings," Halum says. "You're minutes away from the Dallas Museum of Art and the Nasher Sculpture Center, as well as the Dallas Theater Center. Our arts scene is thriving."

Where to live

Halum's former listing at 4347 Avondale Ave. is a modern masterpiece by renowned architect Lionel Morrison. Built in 2014, the 3,114-square-foot, two-bedroom home combines simple finishes with seamless indoor-outdoor living, creating an urban oasis in Turtle Creek.

From its white stucco exterior and Roman travertine rain screen to its unique L-shaped courtyard layout, the two-story home was designed to offer calm, comfort, and privacy.

Currently, Halum is representing the penthouse at One Arts Plaza (#2307) and #8A at the Residences at the Stoneleigh. Previous significant sales in the area include 3628 Springbrook St. and 2801 Turtle Creek Blvd. #4E.

