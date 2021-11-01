There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

---

Frequently referred to as patio or garden homes, zero-lot-line homes offer a lock-and-leave lifestyle that is the definition of easy living.

Real estate agents Jeannie Nethery and Pam Brannon have enjoyed the zero-lot-line lifestyle for almost three decades — both live south of I-635 and love having easy access to the Dallas Arboretum, the Arts District, White Rock Lake, and Klyde Warren Park.

"We each loved the location and proximity to work, shopping, and restaurants," says Brannon. "These types of homes offer great neighborhood amenities and way less maintenance when it comes to yards."

"To know it is to love it," agrees Nethery. "Living in a zero-lot-line community makes it a natural fit for selling real estate in this style of living."

Both agents were previously in the corporate world, which they say provided a great foundation and training for what matters in real estate: white-glove service, effective communication, out-of-the-box problem solving, and negotiation skills. Now they work together as the Nethery Brannon Group.

Both women offered up a few of their personal favorites about life in zero-lot-line communities south of I-635. Here's their guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Rex's Seafood is relaxed, casual dining plus a market for buying fresh seafood to cook at home.

"There are two new neighborhood places we are excited to try that are located in The Village: Anise, in the Drey Hotel, and Meridian," says Nethery. "They're both part of the beautiful new expansion of The Village apartments."

Where to play

In many of the zero-lot-line neighborhoods, says Brannon, you'll find venues for pickleball, tennis, swimming, and walking, "plus dog parks for relaxing with our pups."

The Dallas trail system is also close, and connects many zero-lot-line communities to the greater DFW trail system, meaning you're off and running, biking, and hiking from your doorstep.

What to see

Your options are vast: the Museum of Biblical Art; the Nasher art collection at NorthPark Center, which also includes revolving exhibits; the Meadows Museum on the SMU campus; and the library at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

Where to live

"We have a passion for finding the right home for our clients," says Nethery. "Frequently our intuition leads our clients to the perfect spot. Although the Nethery Brannon Group sells in the Park Cities, Uptown, Lakewood, East Dallas, Preston Hollow, and beyond, our experience living in zero-lot-line communities makes us powerful in this market. Knowledge is power!"

"We love the beauty of the area," says Brannon. "It has mature trees, in some cases lakes, expert landscaping with seasonal color, and nice walking opportunities. You're surrounded by beauty."

---

Jeannie Nethery and Pam Brannon live, work, and play in zero-lot-line communities south of I-635. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email netherybrannongroup@briggsfreeman.com, or call 214-912-1756 (Pam) and 214-803-3787 (Jeannie).