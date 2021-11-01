There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

When Melissa Frantz moved to the Knox-Henderson area a little over a year ago, it didn't take her long to fall in love with this Dallas neighborhood. Coming from a 25-year real estate career in Atlanta, she now sings the praises of Knox-Henderson to her friends, family, and clients at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.

"I love the sense of community in this area, the small-town feel in the middle of a large metro area," Frantz says. "Plus there's the Katy Trail, lots of local restaurants and shops, and it's adjacent to Highland Park."

Frantz describes this energetic area as welcoming, manicured, and safe — so safe, in fact, that she says she plans on helping her son, who recently graduated from SMU, and his friends find homes in Knox-Henderson.

Frantz offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Knox-Henderson. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Village Baking Company is a neighborhood gem, and Frantz especially loves their coffee options: "it feels like you are in France," she says.

Not your style? The Katy Trail Ice House, which sits right along the Katy Trail, is not to be missed. Considered by many to be the best patio in Dallas, this spot is an Austin-style beer garden with tree-shaded tables and 50 beers on tap. "Did I mention it's very dog-friendly, too?" Frantz says. "It is a spot everyone must experience."

When it comes to restaurants, Knox-Henderson has a wide variety of options, from cozy sidewalk cafes such as Toulouse and Up On Knox to the sophisticated, swanky dining of Georgie and Le Bilboquet.

Taverna, a favorite of Frantz's, has outdoor seating that overlooks the active and outdoorsy Katy Trail. And if you haven't been able to score a table yet at the beautiful new restaurant at RH Dallas, Frantz urges everyone to make that a priority.

Where to play

"I love the encouragement of a healthy lifestyle here, like running or riding along the Katy Trail," Frantz says. "In a large city like Dallas, access to the Katy Trail, shopping, restaurants, and the overall charm of the Knox Street area is a special gift and one of the most alluring qualities of Knox-Henderson. So pair that with your home being right in the middle of it, and life is good!"

Where to live

This area has an eclectic mix of townhomes, single-family homes, and apartment/condo buildings, making it an ideal spot for every stage in life. Frantz lives with her fiancé, who builds custom homes in the Park Cities, in a home just steps from the Katy Trail.

Whether you're an SMU grad like Frantz's son, just building your foundation in Dallas, or an out-of-towner looking for the perfect spot to start the next chapter, Knox-Henderson has something for everyone, and Frantz has the passion, experience, and bespoke service to get you there.

