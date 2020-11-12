A few months ago, amidst the pandemic, Cameron Hendley and his wife were expecting their first child. Living in a starter home in Dallas, they decided it was time for an upgrade to accommodate their growing family.

"We wanted to move before the baby came — and my wife was seven months pregnant at the time. We needed a solution to sell our home that was safe, quick, and convenient," he says. So they turned to Opendoor.

"Given the uncertainty with COVID-19, we weren't sure if we'd be able to move as planned. But we were so thankful that we could easily line up our closing dates and get the sale closed before the baby came," Cameron says. "My wife and I kept looking at each other because it all seemed too good to be true!"

Like the Hendleys, many people are relocating during the pandemic — whether it's upgrading to a new home for more space, moving to a nicer neighborhood, or relocating as work from home becomes the new norm. And Dallas-Fort Worth is an increasingly popular place to live.

"Dallas is extremely business-friendly, and is one of the largest corporate headquarters concentrations for a variety of industries," says Chris Westrom, senior general manager in Texas at Opendoor.

"With increasing job opportunities, we've experienced less unemployment compared to other cities across Texas," he says. "And its lower cost of living makes housing affordable for many buyers to get more space and land. Plus, there are plenty of family activities, a diverse nightlife, and an amazing food scene."

According to Opendoor's research, the hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers in Dallas-Fort Worth are:

76002 , Southeast Arlington

, Southeast Arlington 75072 , McKinney

, McKinney 76137 , Watauga

, Watauga 76001 , Arlington

, Arlington 76179 , Saginaw

, Saginaw 76120 , Fort Worth

, Fort Worth 76210 , Corinth

, Corinth 76248 , Keller

, Keller 76108 , White Settlement

, White Settlement 75033, Frisco

Dallas-Fort Worth residents can use Opendoor to tour and buy any home on the market, not just Opendoor homes. And when you're ready to buy, Opendoor Home Loans can help you finance through a streamlined process — it all takes place with a few taps in the Opendoor mobile app.

For DFW residents thinking about making a move, Opendoor also makes it incredibly easy to sell your home too. Homeowners can receive a competitive, all cash offer, avoiding the stress, hassle, and uncertainty that can come with listing on the open market.

---

