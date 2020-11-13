Pro golfer's 9-acre Hill Country estate swings onto market for $3 million

PGA golfer Jimmy Walker has teed up the sale of his 9.5-acre estate in the Hill Country town of Boerne — complete with easy access to a championship golf course — for $2.99 million.

The home, with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, sits within the gated Cordillera Ranch community. The property, at 105 Legend Hollow, includes a 762-square-foot detached casita (about the size of a one-bedroom apartment).

Kevin Best, an associate broker with San Antonio Portfolio Real Estate, has the listing. The home was custom built for Walker and his wife, Erin, in 2013.

Amenities include:

Posts and beams made of reclaimed wood.

Gourmet kitchen.

Four-car detached garage.

Main bedroom with stone fireplace, wood-beam ceiling, and coffee bar.

Climate-controlled wine vault.

Four-car detached garage.

Covered patio.

Outdoor kitchen.

Putting green.

Private golf-cart path to Clubs of Cordillera Ranch golf course.

Full membership to golf course.

Walker won the PGA Championship in 2016. But a subsequent bout with Lyme disease sidelined him temporarily. He has since returned to the PGA Tour and has qualified for the 2020 Masters, set for November 12-15.

The 41-year-old Baylor University graduate went pro in 2001. His total career winnings exceed $25.7 million.