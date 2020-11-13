Home » Real Estate
Pro golfer's 9-acre Hill Country estate swings onto market for $3 million

By
The property includes 9 acres in prestigious Cordillera Ranch. Photo courtesy of Portfolio Real Estate/Keller Williams
PGA pro Jimmy Walker is selling his Boerne estate. Photo courtesy of Portfolio Real Estate/Keller Williams
Outdoor living space abounds. Photo courtesy of Portfolio Real Estate/Keller Williams
The property includes a putting green, naturally. Photo courtesy of Portfolio Real Estate/Keller Williams
The open-concept living room. Photo courtesy of Portfolio Real Estate/Keller Williams
Kitchen. Photo courtesy of Portfolio Real Estate/Keller Williams
The master suite. Photo courtesy of Portfolio Real Estate/Keller Williams
Master bath. Photo courtesy of Portfolio Real Estate/Keller Williams
One of four bedrooms. Photo courtesy of Portfolio Real Estate/Keller Williams
PGA golfer Jimmy Walker has teed up the sale of his 9.5-acre estate in the Hill Country town of Boerne — complete with easy access to a championship golf course — for $2.99 million.

The home, with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, sits within the gated Cordillera Ranch community. The property, at 105 Legend Hollow, includes a 762-square-foot detached casita (about the size of a one-bedroom apartment).

Kevin Best, an associate broker with San Antonio Portfolio Real Estate, has the listing. The home was custom built for Walker and his wife, Erin, in 2013.

Amenities include:

  • Posts and beams made of reclaimed wood.
  • Gourmet kitchen.
  • Four-car detached garage.
  • Main bedroom with stone fireplace, wood-beam ceiling, and coffee bar.
  • Climate-controlled wine vault.
  • Covered patio.
  • Outdoor kitchen.
  • Putting green.
  • Private golf-cart path to Clubs of Cordillera Ranch golf course.
  • Full membership to golf course.

Walker won the PGA Championship in 2016. But a subsequent bout with Lyme disease sidelined him temporarily. He has since returned to the PGA Tour and has qualified for the 2020 Masters, set for November 12-15.

The 41-year-old Baylor University graduate went pro in 2001. His total career winnings exceed $25.7 million.

