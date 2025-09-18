House For Sale
1962 house for sale in NE Dallas has vintage bathrooms in pink & blue
A mid-century home is up for sale in Dallas with two vintage pastel bathrooms, one pink and one blue. And in a pleasing twist, they're presented as an asset.
The home is located at 8493 Swift Ave. in the Hillridge community of White Rock Hills, just southeast of White Rock Lake. Built in 1962, it has 1,805 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage with an entrance on St. Francis Avenue. It's listed by Berkshire Hathaway for $440,000.
The house has multiple updates of the "infrastructure" variety — the unsexy stuff that costs money — while retaining many original features from the era that bring charm. This is the opposite of what crappy flippers do: spend money on superficial aesthetics and ignore things like windows.
Updates to this home include windows, roof (2024), AC condenser (2019), furnace (2020), Rheem water heater (2018), Nest thermostat, fence (2025), and a MyQ opener (2023) in the garage.
There is original oak hardwood flooring in the formal living, dining, hallways, and all three bedrooms. Plus terrazzo flooring they've kept in the entryway, along with vintage dowel rods that form a see-through divider between entry and living room.
Backyard oasis with built-in pool at 8493 Swift Ave.Courtesy
Nowhere does the listing say "Ready for your updates!" or "Make it your own," as if it is not perfectly fine as is.
A carpeted family room features a fireplace and a skylight with natural light. On one side are sliding doors that lead to the patio. The other side adjoins an open kitchen, equipped with GE Profile SS appliances, including dishwasher, cooktop, microwave with convection, and a Whirlpool oven, plus a half bath nearby. A cute curved diner-style Formica-topped counter overlooks the family room.
A laundry room off the kitchen accommodates full-size side-by-side units.
The master bedroom is in the back and has dual closets with a separate Formica-topped vanity area, plus a full bath with tub and shower. This is the bathroom that's cotton-candy pink tile, although the sink and fixtures are white.
Two secondary bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath — AKA the blue bathroom, which has pale blue tile with a mottled white pattern, blue square tile floor, and a blue sink.
The backyard has an oasis feel with a built-in fiberglass pool updated pump, surrounded by a freshly painted pool deck (2025), a pergola with pavers, water feature, covered patio, and landscaping enhanced by lighting.