Train News
Addison approves mixed-use project at new DART Silver Line station
The town of Addison is moving forward with a much-anticipated transit-oriented development. Called Addison Junction, it's a $240-million mixed-use project that set to rise at the Addison Circle Silver Line Station, part of the new Silver Line train which will run from Plano to DFW Airport.
The project was OK'd by the Addison City Council on September 9, who approved a development agreement with Dallas-based Quadrant Investment Properties, a Dallas-based real estate investment and development firm specializing in urban office redevelopment and placemaking.
The 14-acre district will combine a 155,550-square-foot mass timber office building, a 140-room boutique hotel, 30,000 square feet of entertainment space, and The Hangar, a 12,000-square-foot aviation-inspired event venue on DART property.
Restaurants, a Texas-themed beer garden, rooftop patios, and public plazas are planned to knit the project into Addison Circle Park and the Cotton Belt Trail Corridor, part of the 57-mile regional hike-and-bike system.
“Addison Circle put us on the map more than 25 years ago as a leader in creating connected, walkable communities,” said Addison Mayor Bruce Arfsten. “Addison Junction takes that vision to the next level. It will be a destination where people can work, gather, and celebrate, while also strengthening Addison’s role as one of the most connected and dynamic communities in North Texas.”
Much planning
Addison began assembling land around the rail corridor in the 1980s, anticipating a day when light rail service would reach the community. In 2019, the Town adopted the Addison Circle Special Area Study to guide development around the Silver Line station.
Earlier concepts envisioned more residential density, but changes in the market and development partnerships steered the project toward a commercial and entertainment focus.
QIP, known for urban office redevelopment and placemaking, emerged as Addison’s partner in 2025.
“As an economic developer, this is the kind of project we’ve been working toward for years,” said Wayne Emerson, Addison’s Director of Economic Development. “Quadrant’s innovative approach and focus on quality position Addison Junction as the center of gravity along the Tollway.”
Addison Junction will be located at the crossroads of Addison Circle, Addison Airport, the Dallas North Tollway office corridor, and the Town’s bus transit center.
Addison will invest $40 million in infrastructure and two public garages, leveraging more than $200 million in private development.
The DART Silver Line, currently under construction, will place Addison on a 26-mile commuter rail system linking Plano, Richardson/UT Dallas, Carrollton, Cypress Waters, Dallas, and DFW International Airport.