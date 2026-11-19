Apartment Boom
DFW booms as No. 2 metro for most new apartments built in 2026
The Lone Star State has unlocked the highest rate of new apartment construction in the nation in 2026, a new RentCafe housing report has confirmed. In addition to the statewide building boom, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex leads as the No. 2 metro with the most new apartments expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Though Texas tops the statewide list for the most new apartments, construction rates are starting to slow down in the state's biggest metros, the report found. This is consistent with much sharper decline in apartment construction across the nation.
"An estimated 442,395 new apartments are expected to open this year — a 27 percent decline from last year’s 605,768 and the first time in four years that new rentals have fallen below the 10-year average of roughly 466,000," the report said.
To determine where the most new apartments are being built, RentCafe examined apartment building data across 369 U.S. metros, specifically buildings containing 50 or more units. A proprietary algorithm calculated apartment projections at the metro and city levels for 2026 based on confirmed completed properties and "likely completions based on the issuance of a certificate of occupancy."
The South is projected to develop 47 percent of all new apartments in the U.S. this year, with Texas leading the charge with an expected completion of 56,394 new units.
Dallas-Fort Worth is expected to build 20,392 apartment units, the most statewide and ranking second only to New York City. New Yorkers are expected to see 38,825 new apartments rise in NYC this year.
While the Metroplex might be in the lead right now, RentCafe says the metro's construction rate is actually slowing down. For comparison, nearly 29,000 apartments were built in DFW in 2025, down from 32,932 expected units in 2024.
"The decline reflects the metro's position in the construction cycle: Dallas-Fort Worth delivered an exceptionally large number of apartments during the recent building boom, and with so many new apartments opening in recent years, renters in the area now have more options to choose from," the report said.
Zooming in at the city level, both Fort Worth and Dallas proper rank among the top 20 U.S. cities building the most new apartments in 2026. Fort Worth ranks 14th on this national list and is expected to complete 4,059 new apartments, followed by Dallas in 15th place with 4,015 expected units.
Here's how many new apartments are expected to be built by the end of 2026 in other DFW cities:
- McKinney – 1,026 units
- Arlington – 1,018 units
- Garland – 906 units
- Mansfield – 838 units
- Prosper – 823 units
- Anna – 821 units
- Denton – 682 units
- Celina – 682 units
- Plano – 585 units
- Mesquite – 576 units
- Grand Prairie – 561 units
- Lavon – 481 units
- Lewisville – 341 units