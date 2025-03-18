Vintage Bathroom News
See 2 vintage bathrooms in this ranch home for sale in NE Dallas
Between flippers and gentrification, it's harder and harder these days to find a vintage house for sale in Dallas that has not been the victim of updates in which original features are replaced by generic modern fixtures.
Which is why this home, located on the far northeast side of Dallas at 11081 Mandalay Dr. that was just listed for sale, is such a treasure.
It's a one-story home built in 1955, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 2,905 square feet of space, located on a corner lot directly across the street from the Dallas Athletic Club, just inside I-635, on the border of Mesquite.
It's in the Country Club Estates neighborhood — one filled with ranch homes built in the mid-50s, all on sprawling half-acre lots. Up until 2016, you could find an untouched home in this neighborhood — still in original condition with stellar original bathrooms and scalloped edges on the kitchen cabinets — for $200,000.
Those days are long gone. This one is $575,000. But putting aside the crazy housing price situation, it comes with some extras that warrant a bump up in the price including a pristine built-in swimming pool, plus a guest casita with its own kitchen and full bath.
The orange sherbet bathroom at 11081 Mandalay Dr. has a cool crescent-shaped vanity with a flattering set of mirrors.Courtesy
And it's not like they have not made some updates, so it's not entirely a retro trip. The kitchen has granite countertops, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. They also updated the windows, although they cheaped out at vinyl. Most people do vinyl windows these days because the alternatives — wood or aluminum — are so expensive.
Nonetheless, as the listing — by Pam Heinrich of Keller Williams Realty Allen — states, the property has "stunning curb appeal with mature trees and circular driveway." Other notable unique features include floor-to-ceiling picture windows in the dining room which is big enough to accommodate large gatherings.
There's also a huge 44x16 sunroom with tile floors overlooking the pool.
In addition to the pool, there's an entire backyard oasis with stone walkways, charming landscaping, cement benches, and a large covered patio. One oddity is that there is no garage; instead, there's a two-car carport, witn an additional parking pad that has room for at least 3 cars and a boat, according to Google Maps.
11081 Mandalay Dr. has a pristine, sparkling built-in swimming pool.Courtesy
But saving the best for the very last: two bathrooms with vintage tile, one blue and one orange sherbet.
The blue one has pretty cornflower-colored tile with a matching blue sink. The bathtub, now white, is a replacement; was it once also cornflower blue?
The orange sherbet bathroom is in original condition, with an unusual, crescent-shaped vanity that occupies a corner space. Three mirrors over the sink offer views of the side and even back of your head — so handy during a complicated hair blow-out.
Orange sherbet is perhaps not the ideal color for a bathroom, but ceramic tile can last up to 100 years which means this bathroom really does not need an update until 2055, give or take.
Other original features that should be considered keepers include hardwood floors throughout much of the home, including the classic '50s parquet design in the family room. AI says that, in the 1950s, hardwood floors often featured square or rectangular parquet patterns, sometimes with geometric designs or a mix of colors, alongside straight or diagonal layouts. AI wouldn't update this floor and neither should the buyer.