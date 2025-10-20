Downtown News
Matthews acquires 38-acre complex in Dallas' Cedars district
Dallas-based developer Matthews has acquired a huge chunk of land in the Cedars district: the former Sears Roebuck distribution center at 1600 Roe St. in Dallas, a 1,982,900-square foot industrial complex situated on 38.55 acres south of downtown Dallas.
A former hub for Sears' national retail operations, the property later became the Cedars Commerce Center, most recently occupied by LBA Logistics.
A release notes that its scale and strategic location near major highways make it one of the city's most significant redevelopment opportunities.
"This acquisition reflects Matthews' nearly 30-year commitment to the Cedars area," says David Davidson, Jr., Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE), who, along with colleague Jake Milner, brokered the transaction. "Jack Matthews was one of the early pioneers who recognized this neighborhood's potential, and this property represents the next chapter in that vision."
Matthews has many previous transactions in the Cedars including:
- Gilley’s Dallas (which includes the South Side Ballroom), and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
- Residential units across multiple developments including South Side on Lamar, South Side Flats, Belleview, Southside Place (41 David Weekley single family homes), and The Beat Lofts
- Canvas Hotel
- Dallas Police Department Headquarters
- Dallas College Administrative Office
- South Side on Lamar mixed-use development, which converted a historic Sears catalog warehouse
In a statement, Jack Matthews says that "through almost 30 years of investment, we've created a destination that draws nearly 1.8 million visitors annually to the Cedars. We believe that with the right plan, this can be a flagship property that will more than double commercial activity in the area — a fully mixed-use property that all of Dallas can enjoy.”
Matthews is a global real estate development company with projects spanning three continents. For over 30 years, Matthews has handled every aspect of development, from securing investment and providing advisory services to managing construction and long-term operations.
Matthews operates across three regions (North America, Europe, and the Middle East) and includes five specialized divisions: Matthews Hospitality, Matthews West, Matthews Energy, Matthews Switzerland, and Inspire Dallas.