NBA star Monta Ellis opens basketball academy in North Dallas
A new school for basketball has opened in the Dallas area: Called the Ellis Elite Basketball Academy, it's located in Coppell at 989 W. Sandy Lake Rd., and is from Monta Ellis, who played in the NBA for more than 12 years, and is sharing his skills with everyone from experienced players to schoolchildren in grades K-12.
The academy is the first in Texas for Basketball Training Systems LLC, a Missouri-based company that partners with high-profile figures like Ellis to open facilities providing training for youths seeking to excel in the sport. There are currently locations in Missouri, North Carolina, California, Pennsylvania, and now Texas.
Ellis was a key player for the Dallas Mavericks from 2013-15. His career also included stints with the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Indiana Pacers.
The Academy affords an opportunity to improve one's basketball skills while having fun and making friends in a positive and encouraging environment. Skills taught include shooting, defense, ball handling, basketball IQ, leadership skills, confidence, and work ethic.
- The Skills & Drills classes is for grades K-8, with a focus on the fundamentals of basketball, including ball handling, shooting, footwork, and defense. Coaches also prioritize character skills such as teamwork, leadership, communication, and sportsmanship.
- The Elevate Training Program is for athletes in Grades 6-12 who are looking to take their game to the next level. The hour-long classes are smaller to allow for more personalized attention, fast-paced, intense, and taught by the most experienced staffers. The Elevate program is great for athletes looking to make their school team, AAU team, or improve overall skill, integrating elements of strength and agility training and basketball IQ components. Students are required to pass an evaluation to be eligible for this program.
- Shooting Lab is a 30-minute class designed to focus in on shooting technique, open to players of all levels. The class uses state-of-the-art basketball shooting machines that track and analyze shooting form, to see where you need to improve and make the necessary adjustments.
They also offer small group/private training, summer camps.
A monthly membership is $150.
Erik Blais, senior VP of Dallas-based Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, who represented the landlord H2G Enterprises Inc., says that Ellis Elite was not the only tenant candidate for the turnkey space.
"We had a dozen sports-related proposals for the space, including other basketball operators," Blais says. "Ellis Elite was the perfect fit, given the operator is a well-known sports figure with 12 years in the NBA."