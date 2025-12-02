Your Expert Guide
Farmers Market: Dallas' spot for fresh produce + tight-knit neighbors
As one of the first 1,000 permanent residents in downtown Dallas, real estate agent Linda Lunn has had the privilege to watch it evolve. Over the past 20-plus years, she has also seen the Farmers Market District grow from a sleepy gathering spot to a unique, thriving community.
"What drew us here was the possibility of what could be — and look at it now!" she says. "The Farmers Market District is so much more than a market. Nestled between downtown Dallas, The Cedars, East Quarter, and Deep Ellum, this vibrant neighborhood is a made up of several apartment communities, townhomes, and an historic 1925 building that's been converted into lofts — and of course the farmers market itself. The area is filled with amazing people from a little bit of everywhere."
Lunn obtained her real estate license nearly a decade ago, after a long and storied career in advertising and marketing, and it was her first choice to sell and market her own neighborhood.
"I am an integral part of this community and believe in what it offers," she explains. "It's the people who live here."
Lunn offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in the Farmers Market District. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
A vibrant and walkable area, the neighborhood includes the Farmers Market indoor space, which not only features produce but many eateries offering dine-in or to-go seven days a week, dishing out almost any kind of cuisine.
Among these are Rex's Seafood, Scardello's, Ginzaro Sushi, Ka Tip, Palmieri, and La Ventana.
"Hurtados Barbecue has become a fixture for great food," says Lunn, "and chef Victor Hugo and his team have created a place where the neighbors gather at Bucket and Rope."
In nearby Deep Ellum, you'll find St. Pete's Dancing Marlin, Local, AllGood Cafe, Revolver Taco, and Ichigoh Ramen.
In the East Quarter are Ginger's Bar, Brass Ram, National Anthem, and Harwood Tavern.
In walkable downtown, Lunn recommends Partenope for Neapolitan pizza (hot tip: sit up at the pizza bar), grab some Irish fare at The Crafty Irishman, and Miriam Cocina Latina will never disappoint at Klyde Warren Park.
Make sure you get a seat at Cafe Momentum, where justice-involved youth are equipped with life skills, education, and employment opportunities to help them achieve their full potential. "What an amazing concept to give back, with terrific food to boot," Lunn says. And don’t forget to head over to Ari’s Pantry to pick up gorgeous Italian food for an easy weeknight dinner.
"It's all considered 'the neighborhood' to residents," Lunn laughs.
So much is within a stone's throw of downtown Dallas. Photo by Justin Terveen
Where to play
Where the Farmers Market is a hub of activity for living in downtown Dallas, it is one of several areas that are all about a mile and a half from each other.
"We who live here look at the entire area as our playground," Lunn says. "We do 'park walks' at Harwood, Pacific, Carpenter, West End, Main Street Garden, Civic, and Klyde Warren parks. We head over to the Dallas Museum of Art for First Free Sundays, see what fantastic activities are happening at Parks for Downtown Dallas, such as yoga, movies, and more. Or we just run into neighbors on a random Friday for cocktails at the Farmers Market. This neighborhood has it all!"
Harwood Park, one of the last true parks in downtown Dallas, sports a pickleball court, playground area, large lawn for yoga, outdoor movies, and a popular splash fountain. Carpenter Park is a great spot for a picnic or to pick up a game of basketball.
The Farmers Market District is also walkable to The Exchange at downtown's AT&T Discovery District, a prime spot to watch the Cowboys play on a Sunday afternoon Or take a visit over to Deep Ellum, one of Dallas' premier entertainment districts, to listen to live music or to grab a quick bite at one of the many restaurants mentioned above.
It's a quick walk in the other direction to The Cedars and a peaceful day strolling around Old City Park (formerly Dallas Heritage Village) and its historic buildings.
"Although a true urban dweller, I crave nature around me — that's one of the many reasons why I am a Dallas County Master Gardener," shares Lunn. She points out that others with green thumbs will feel right at home at the Deep Ellum Community Garden, where residents can grow their own food.
What to see
"There is so much cool history of the area!" says Lunn. "Old buildings, like Magnolia Petroleum (now home to National Anthem and Brass Ram), Sova Hotel (that was once the Metropolitan Nash Car Dealership), and more. Everything is walking distance to downtown Dallas, where you'll find the original Neiman Marcus flagship store and the Adolphus Hotel, and even the Dallas Arts District is only about a mile away."
The weekend becomes alive with visitors who are, of course, there to visit the Dallas Farmers Market. The Shed is open on weekends with not only produce but also shopping and food. And, next to the Market, you can grab plants for your home and garden at Ruibals, and maybe pick up some gardening goodies while you're there.
Where to live
"Whether you choose to live in a funky downtown loft built in 1925 or a townhome, this neighborhood fits the bill," Lunn says.
2220 Canton Lofts is a City of Dallas landmark and was the first converted loft in Dallas. With 47 units — some still original, others stripped down to the concrete and columns and redesigned — this community offers a place where you can create your own style. A rooftop deck with 360-degree views of the city, an updated pool and hot tub, and jogging track, this property is great for a lock-and-leave lifestyle or someone who loves loft living.
Unit 408 at 2220 Canton Lofts turned two properties into one.Photo courtesy of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
Lunn represented the sellers of unit 408 at the lofts, which actually began as two units "that were combined and made into something extraordinary," she says. "Historic lofts are about individualism, and this property exemplifies the creative spirit of the area."
In and around the Farmers Market are also several townhome communities, all with sightly different floorplans and builders, and most with rooftop decks and downtown Dallas views. The InTown Homes community, which sits next to the Farmers Market, offers private courtyards and a pool that naturally encourage neighborhood gatherings.
"This whole neighborhood attracts a little bit of everyone," Lunn says. "Whether an empty-nester, young professional, family, or somewhere in between, in this area everyone seems to know each other."
Lunn points out that there is even a Farmers Market Stakeholders Association to residents keep abreast of the neighborhood's happenings.
"This area will surprise and delight you," she promises. "You never know what you will discover next ... maybe your next home!"
