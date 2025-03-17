Shopping News
Dallas' Plaza at Preston Center to spend millions on milestone update
Dallas shopping and dining district The Plaza at Preston Center, located at the southeast corner of Preston Road and Northwest Highway, has initiated a refresh to the tune of $5 million.
According to a release, the upgrades include modernizing exterior aesthetics, and will be completed in phases throughout 2025.
Exterior work includes renovating nearly every building to remove embellishments and replacing the roof cap with a cleaner look that mirrors the current facade at Muchacho and il Bracco.
There will also be a color change across the property and trellis added. Brick pavers on all sidewalks and existing trellises will be replaced to match the new paint scheme.
Visitors can expect scaffolding and parking adjustments on a phased approach.
The Plaza at Preston Cener - highlighted in yellowPlaza at Preston Center
The renovations — planned in anticipation of the Plaza’s 75th year anniversary — are the largest undertaking since The Plaza’s development of an underground parking garage and office tower from 2010 – 2012.
The Plaza at Preston Center is a 182,000-square-foot complex with boutiques and restaurants that opened in 1950. Venture Commercial Real Estate, LLC oversees leasing and property management.
“The Plaza has helped shape the University Park and Preston Hollow communities for 75 years, and take a lot of pride in delighting shoppers and diners with an unmatched experience,” says Venture partner Amanda Throckmorton Welles in a statement.
The complex is currently at 90 percent occupancy with new tenants in the works that include the only Dallas location of contemporary fashion boutique Trina Turk which just moved into the center in March, after 18 months in West Village; Frenchie, the highly anticipated casual French bistro concept from Travis Street Hospitality; Y-OHR, a trendy women’s fashion boutique; and Viva Day Spa, a med spa expanding from Austin.