Retirement News
Ground breaks on a luxury senior high-rise on Dallas' Turtle Creek
Ground has broken on Vivante Turtle Creek, a 20-story senior living high-rise located at 2505 Turtle Creek Blvd. that will be the first Texas location for the Vivante brand, created by California-based Nexus Development Corporation.
In a release, Nexus Development Corporation CEO Curt Olson says, “We believe seniors deserve more than a residence—they deserve a vibrant community where they are cared for, celebrated, and inspired each day. Vivante seamlessly blends luxury, personalized support, and meaningful connection, ensuring residents and their families feel a true sense of belonging.”
Opening in 2027, Vivante Turtle Creek will offer independent living, assisted living, and memory care, designed to meet the evolving needs of older adults while providing the highest level of comfort and sophistication.
Amenities
Conceived as a gathering place for multiple generations, Vivante Turtle Creek will feature an array of amenities that includes:
- Celebration room with bowling alley, arcade, photo booth, and dining space
- Gourmet dining with innovative cuisine and fresh, local ingredients
- Entertainment and daily activities
- Indoor pool and Jacuzzi
- Golf simulator, game room, and movie theater
- Library, art studio, and beauty salon
- Chauffeured Mercedes transportation
- A grand ballroom for special events
Their website dedicates a lot of space to the food program with a whole gallery of food pix, just like you'd find at a fancy restaurant. Is that roasted Brussels sprouts I see? Why yes it is.
In addition, the community will offer condo-style residences ranging in size from 1,000 to 3,000 square feet with the convenience of a full continuum of care and access to an on-site medical clinic.
A ground-breaking of any kind has been a long time coming, and represents the latest project planned for the 1.37-acre plot of land that was originally the site of a mid-century office building designed by Harwood K. Smith.
In 2008, Toronto-based developers Great Gulf Group acquired it from an insurance company with a plan to build a luxury hotel-spa with condos.
In 2021, Centurion American Development Group bought the property with a similar plan. Nexus purchased the site in 2022.
With the growing demand for premier senior housing in North Texas, Vivante Turtle Creek hopes to set a new benchmark.