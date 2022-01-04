Girl Scouts set opening date for 2022 cookie season in Dallas

Girl Scout Cookie season for 2022 is imminent, and it will arrive with a new flavor.

In Dallas-Fort Worth, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas kicks off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season on January 14, allowing consumers to participate in the very charitable act of supporting local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing cookies. It's an act of charity.

If the charitable component is not enough to win you over, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is designed to foster entrepreneurial skills, as well as online and offline business skills.

Eating the cookies is a fringe benefit to all of the charity and business education you are supporting. You're doing great work.

According to a release, 2022 also brings a new flavor: Called Adventurefuls, it's a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and sea salt. Adventurefuls joins the portfolio of Girl Scout Cookies favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs. Which you will be buying to support charity and business education.

With COVID-19 still here, Girl Scouts are selling cookies in socially distant, contact-free ways, just as they did in 2021. That includes outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state, and CDC guidelines.

If you know a Girl Scout, you can connect through the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery.

If you don't, beginning February 18, you can enter your zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop.

Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618*, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area.

Enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door.

The release says you can also donate cookies to local causes, but haven't you already been charitable enough?