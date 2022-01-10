Restaurant dedicated to all things corned beef debuts in Lewisville

There's a new restaurant opening in Lewisville with a unique niche. Called All Things Corned Beef, it celebrates corned beef, be it in a Reuben sandwich, a corned beef egg roll, or a corned beef taco.

The restaurant is opening at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy., in Lewisville's Music City Mall, and is anticipated to open in the next few weeks, according to husband-and-wife owners Thomas and Vanita Brinkley.

The couple moved here from Michigan, where corned beef-themed concepts such as Mr. Corned Beef and Louie's Ham & Corned Beef Shop are common, Thomas "T.E." Brinkley says.

"We came here to visit three years ago, the mecca of cattle country, and were surprised there were no corned beef places," he says. "We're in a couple of Facebook groups like 'Detroiters to Dallas,' and it's one of the first things people ask. 'Where can you get a good corned beef,' and the answer is usually, 'Stay home.' We thought we could be that place."

Their menu has a total of 17 sandwiches, with eight starring corned beef such as

with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on toasted rye

with lettuce, tomato, and Russian dressing

with pastrami and Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on toasted rye

with pastrami and turkey, and Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on toasted rye

with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut

There's also sandwiches with turkey, roast beef, and pastrami, and a few departures, including their corned beef egg rolls, stuffed with corned beef and Swiss cheese.

"We're going to be trying a few different corned beef items," he says. "We're definitely going to do some tacos and burritos, as well as a homey dinner with corned beef & cabbage and corn bread. Whichever fit will make it onto the permanent menu."

Sides include fries, coleslaw, dill pickles, and there are three desserts that include peach cobbler and banana pudding.

The Music City Mall has seen some interesting turnover with recent openings that include Kawaii Otaku Plus, a shop with a big collection of squishies plush toys.

"We liked that the mall is very entrepreneurial-driven," Brinkley says. "It has a Dillard's, and a movie theater, and a Bed Bath & Beyond, but many of the stores are small and independently owned."