Houston's most famous po'boy sandwiches get exported to Dallas

A sandwich maker beloved to Houston is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: Antone's Famous Po' Boys, known for its cold, grab-and-go sandwiches wrapped in trademark white paper, has expanded its footprint to more than 100 supermarkets in North Texas and East Louisiana.

According to a release, their sandwiches can now be found at select Kroger, Tom Thumb, Albertsons, and Market Street Stores across DFW and Shreveport.

Signature sandwiches include:

The Original: Ham, Salami, Provolone, chow chow relish, mayo, and pickles

Super Original: Same as original but with extra meat and cheese

The Piggy: A blend of chopped ham, salami, pepper jack, and provolone with mayo, pickapeppa sauce, and dill pickles

Tuna: House-made tuna salad, provolone, and pickles

Turkey & Swiss: Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, and sweet & spicy pickles

Premium Roast Beef: Roast beef, sharp white cheddar, creamy horseradish, and sweet and spicy pickles

The po' boy brand has been a Houston institution since it opened in 1962. The expansion comes on the cusp of the company's 60th anniversary.

Locations around Dallas include:

Albertsons

1500 S. Belt Line Rd.

320 Casa Linda Plaza

Kroger

5665 E. Mockingbird Ln.

4241 Capitol Ave.

4142 Cedar Springs Rd.

4901 Maple Ave.

3939 Frankford Rd., North Dallas

7100 Independence Pkwy., Plano

2925 Custer Rd., Plano

2608 W. FM 544, Wylie

1950 S. Goliad St., Rockwall

2935 Ridge Rd., Rockwall

500 Marketplace Blvd., Forney

7505 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving

950 E. Sandy Lake Rd., Coppell

4620 SH 121, Lewisville

3709 Cross Timbers Rd., Flower Mound

4851 Legacy Dr., Frisco

7500 Preston Rd., Frisco

12221 Custer Rd., Frisco

3205 Main St., Frisco

1801 N. Lake Forest Dr., McKinney

2671 Little Elm Pkwy., Little Elm

945 W. Lamar Blvd., Arlington

1060 N. Main St., Euless

Tom Thumb

6333 E. Mockingbird Ln.

925 Northwest Hwy.

7700 Northwest Hwy.

3878 Oak Lawn Ave.

5968 W. Parker Rd., Plano

3411 Custer Pkwy., Plano

3949 Legacy Dr., Plano

5550 FM 423, Plano

Market Street

700 N. Denton Tap Rd., Carrollton

1929 Preston Rd., Plano

"We are excited to finally make our po' boys available to folks in North Texas," says Antone's CEO Craig Lieberman in a statement. "It's been a matter of expanding our production facility, which gives us the ability to deliver a consistent, fresh product daily – one that Texans in other parts of the state have come to enjoy."

"We are hoping to provide Antone's to more locations in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex by the end of 2022," Leiberman says.

The company was founded as Antone's Import Company by Jalal Antone, the son of Lebanese immigrants, and began as a fast-casual sandwich concept known for po' boys, gumbos, and sides made daily. Everyone knows that when it comes to great food, Lebanese people know what they're doing.

In addition to po' boys, their menu includes deli-style sandwiches, seafood platters, and salads.

Antone's has two full-service locations in Houston: West Loop at 4520 San Felipe and North Loop at 2724 W TC Jester. They expanded distribution to Central Texas in 2018. Dallas /Fort Worth is their third major market in Texas.

The sandwiches are sold in grocery stores across Houston and Central Texas including H-E-B, Randall's, Kroger, Brookshire Brothers, and airports including Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Plus food service outlets in Houston such as Texas Children's Hospital, MD Anderson's Rotary House, Kyle Field at Texas A&M, and in Austin at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, and Antone's Nightclub.

So they're currently available in Houston, Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth, which is four out of the five cities where CultureMap has a bureau. (The only CultureMap city they're missing is San Antonio.) They obviously know what's up.

To find the closest Antone's Famous Po' Boy, consult their Po' Boy Tracker.