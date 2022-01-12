Dallas' legendary Mike's Chicken expands from original laundromat location

A family run fried-chicken restaurant in Dallas that has earned national acclaim is expanding: Mike's Chicken, which has been serving great fried chicken made to order at 4234 Maple Ave. for more than six years, will open a second location at 7752 Forest Ln., in the little strip center at US-75, across from Medical City, in the former Taco Y Mas space.

According to a spokesperson, construction is underway, and they're targeting early spring to open.

Mike's is a phenomenon, earning raves from publications that include USA Today and Insider.com. Owners Son Dao, his wife Tram Dao, and their son Mike, also have their own tale of immigrating from Vietnam to the U.S., After they were transferred to Dallas by Son's employer, they opened the restaurant inside the laundromat they owned.

They offer tenders as well as a half chicken, plus lots of combos such as white meat with breast & wing, or dark meat with leg & thigh. You can get them by the piece or in a plate with two sides and choice of biscuit or Texas toast.

Sides include coleslaw, creamy corn, mashed potatoes, French fries, green beans, baked beans, or fruit salad.

You can also get a fried chicken sandwich, wings, or tenders, all served as a meal with French fries; and a crispy chicken salad, with spring mix, tomatoes, green apple, almonds, cranberries, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds, topped with chicken tenders.

Two items are available as a family-style side dish: mac & cheese with five cheeses, and sweet potato fries.

Prices are super-cheap, topping out at $9 for a plate with two chicken breasts, sides, and biscuit.

What makes Mike's stand out from the pack is that it's not a fast-food concept. They make everything from scratch, hand-cut the chicken daily, and only start the process of cooking — right down to battering the chicken — after they receive your order. A 20-minute wait is typical.

The chicken has a distinctive spice blend that includes sage, turmeric, lemon, and ghost peppers. Everything is cooked in 100 percent refined peanut oil.

The biscuits are serious: tall cylinders, fluffy yet dense, brushed with a honey glaze. Desserts include churros with caramel filling, and caramel bread pudding with seasonal fruits such as apples and peaches.

They also advise that you "don't forget to try Mike's Buffalo Sauce," whose secret ingredient is peanuts. "It will change you!" they promise.

The happy ending to this opening story is that you don't have to wait. You can place an order at their original location right now.