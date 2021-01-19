New ghost kitchen in Dallas bobs up at Park Cities restaurant José

A Park Cities restaurant has conjured up a ghost kitchen with a chicken theme. Called Provecho Pollos, it's a new concept tucked inside José restaurant from Jose and Chef Anastasia "AQ" Quinones that specializes in the cuisine of the moment: chicken.

Pollos = chicken. Provecho means benefit. It's frequently used in Mexico in the phrase "buen provecho," which is similar to "bon appetit."

According to a release, Chef AQ and her culinary team wanted to offer something homey that everyone at the dinner table would enjoy.

The menu is concise and consists of:

choice of a half or whole chicken that has been brined, marinated, and then roasted on the third day

traditional Mexican soup with potatoes, cabbage, carrots, corn and Mexican squash

pork belly-prepared charro beans

salsas made in-house

Mexican rice

choice of pickled red onions with habaneros or grilled onions.

They also do two desserts, also very homey: Churros or Arroz con Leche, aka Mexican rice pudding.

Beverages by bar manager Carlos Marquez and his team include aguas frescas in hibiscus, horchata, cucumber lemonade, or tamarind; hibiscus margarita; and a mango margarita with Chamoy.

The staff realized they could juggle two kitchens afer shutting down for COVID-19 in March 2020. José partnered with Feed the Front Lines to provide meals to the DFW area front-line workers; in the past 10 months they've provided 22,000+ meals to Feed the Front Lines for hospitals, shelters, and food pantries.

"Our kitchen staff was coming in at 4:30 am for months to prepare breakfast and lunch kits and a second shift of employees would then come in to prepare dinner kits while we also operated our kitchen for our regular incoming guests for dinner table service," says spokesperson Hannah Wood Rice. "With this multiple meal preparation transition in the kitchen, we realized we could operate two separate kitchens under one roof."

As their partnership with Feed the Front Lines is beginning to slow down, they wanted to launch something that would keep their daytime workers employed.

"By adding in Provecho Pollos, we are now able to offer our daytime employees the same shift, instead of having them go find other work that ultimately may not be available," Rice says. "Our staff is our priority and being able to retain our José family while providing stability is so very important to us."

Go to www.provechopollos.mx or call 214-891-5673 to order for pick up or delivery.

Ghost Kitchen at José is at 4931 W. Lovers Ln, and is open Tuesday–Saturday 11 am – 7 pm.