P.F. Chang’s to debut 3 of its new To Go concepts in Dallas-Fort Worth

The vastly popular P.F. Chang's chain is premiering a brand new takeout-only concept in Dallas-Fort Worth: Called P.F. Chang's To Go, it's a smaller model focused on to-go only, first introduced in 2020.

DFW will see three locations, a spokesperson confirms, stating that "there are plans for three P.F. Chang's To Go in the DFW area with tentative openings during summer of 2021."

The locations are in Irving, at the new Star Park development in Las Colinas, near the intersection of SH 114 and SH 161; McKinney, at the new 380 Commons center on US 380, just west of US-75; and a third in Flower Mound.

P.F. Chang's To Go debuted in February 2020 with the first location in Chicago, created in response to consumers' changing habits in dining. The company had already begun to pay more attention to off-premise dining, and that shift was accelerated by the pandemic.

There are currently six locations: three in Chicago and three in New York, where the concept debuted in October 2020.

They make P.F. Chang's available in a convenient format, IE online ordering, takeout, catering, and delivery, and also in areas that don’t have a regular full-service P.F. Chang's nearby, whether that's in new build areas such as the two DFW locations, or else metropolitan areas like New York, where there's less real estate available for a full-scale restaurant.

At about 2,000 square feet, P.F. Chang's To Go is more compact both in service and square footage. The menu features their most well-known dishes, including Chang's Lettuce Wraps, Mongolian Beef, Dynamite Shrimp and Chang’s Spicy Chicken, plus sushi, dumplings, rice bowls, and bento boxes for lunch.

P.F. Chang's was founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming as the first casual dining restaurant concept to celebrate the wok cooking as the centerpiece of the menu. They've remained hugely popular and currently have than 300 locations around the world, including four in DFW, at NorthPark Center, Galleria Dallas, Allen, and Grandscape at The Colony.

"P.F. Chang's established its 2020 business strategy with a focus on off-premise dining, and then we experienced a year that brought an incredible shift in dining habits and industry practices," says CEO Damola Adamolekun in a statement. "Asian has always been a go-to take out cuisine and off premise dining is a model where P.F. Chang’s shows its strength, which has allowed us to continue to meet consumer demand for elevated Asian cuisine in an easily-accessible way."

"P.F. Chang’s To Go provides a platform for us to strengthen and grow that offering―with a continued emphasis on operational and culinary excellence," Adamolekun says.

They're planning for up to a dozen additional To Go locations, including Colorado and Florida, where they'll open a location in Jacksonville this summer.