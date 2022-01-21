Vegan fast-food restaurant gets a new start on Dallas' Greenville Ave

An innovative vegan fast-food restaurant concept that specializes in fried "chicken" sandwiches is coming to Dallas. Called Project Pollo, it's a growing young chain from San Antonio that will open its first location in Dallas at 4814 Greenville Ave., the space previously occupied by healthy fast-food chain Start.

(The location was also briefly home to a seafood restaurant called Caribbean's Shark which was there for less than year.)

Project Pollo founder Lucas Bradbury says he's working to get the restaurant open by mid-February.

It's been a prolonged journey that's had Dallas-area vegans impatient and eager. The restaurant was originally supposed to open at 6857 Greenville Ave. in 2021, but factors including COVID-19 and the good old city of Dallas got in the way.

"We hit a lot of hurdles due to contractors not pulling permits on work done prior to our lease," says a spokesperson.

When the new location became available, they quickly snapped it up. It'll come with numerous advantages that include ample parking plus a valuable drive-thru. They'll also have a full bar and live music.

Project Pollo started out in 2020 as a food cart but is growing rapidly, with new locations in Austin and Houston in addition to its hometown San Antonio.

The menu centers on "chickenless sandwiches" such as the Spicy Project, featuring breaded fried chickn with spicy garlic Buffalo sauce and ranch, served with a pickled jalapeño.

Other menu items include burgers, cheeseburgers, chickn nuggets, salads, a chickn Caesar wrap, and loaded "papas" — fries topped with queso, jalapeno, and chickn tenders.

Breakfast options includes a chikn burrito, chikn & waffle, and a chikn biscuit.

The "pollo" is a proprietary soy-based chicken substitute which you can get fried or grilled.

Fans love their lush sauces and the decadent nature of dishes such as their mac & cheese, made with vegan cashew-based cheese.

Bradbury previously worked for a convenience-store chain managing concepts such as Dunkin and Which Wich, and was inspired to create the concept after encouraging his parents to adopt a plant-based diet for health reasons.

He's on a mission to make plant-based food more accessible to all, telling the San Antonio Current that they want everyone, no matter what their income bracket, to be able to afford to live a plant-based lifestyle.

"Our concept is not about profits, it's about people and providing access to plant-based foods at an affordable price," Bradbury says.