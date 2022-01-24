Antiques step aside for new office building in Dallas Design District

There's a new office building in the works for the Dallas Design District: Branded as Thirteen Thirty Three, the project will be a 10-story building at 1333 Oak Lawn Ave., at the intersection of Dragon Street.

Previously home to a collection of antique shops, the building will comprise 120,286 square feet including 10,864 square feet of amenities on the ninth floor that include a community lounge, fitness center, basketball court, and terraces with views of the Dallas skyline.

Thirteen Thirty Three will also include a full-service specialty restaurant on the ground floor.

According to a release, the building is from Quadrant Investment Properties (QIP), a Texas-based real estate investment firm, and FCP, a privately held real estate investment company based in Maryland. The project will break ground in the second quarter of 2022 and be ready to roll in 2023.

"For some time now, we have felt a shift in the way users of office approach their space needs, with a focus more on curating the culture of their companies," says QIP founder Chad Cook. "We believe there is significant demand for a smaller scale office building that still provides the full offering of non-commodity amenities. Thirteen Thirty Three is the culmination of that thought process."

Transwestern’s Paul Wittorf, Kim Brooks, Laney Underwood and Natalie Serio will oversee leasing for the property.

It's described as a "podium-style" building with nearly 118,000 square feet of office space on floors 6 to 10, with spaces ranging from 19,000 square feet to 29,000 square feet.

A five-level parking garage will be on-site.

Cook calls the Design District "the perfect canvas to create a diverse portfolio of hospitality driven office."

QIP is focused on the Dallas Design District, having acquired 23 properties in the last two years, including 141 Manufacturing St. where Dallas-based ride share company Alto has recently leased more than 16,000 square feet for its headquarters.