Plano-based Frito Lay predicts most popular snacks for 2021 Super Bowl

The coronavirus has changed many of our revered traditions in the past year but Super Bowl will go on and, according to Frito-Lay, there will be chips & dip.

The Plano-based company conducted its annual poll on snacking habits and made the following discoveries:

Americans are snacking more than they did last year

Super Bowl LV is expected to be the most-watched event of the year

Eight out of 10 Americans are planning to tune in

Snacking will increase by 21 percent from the 2020 Super Bowl LIV

Potato chips are the top snack of choice, but during the Super Bowl, 68 percent of adults agree that chips and dip are the Super Bowl snacking must-have.

Dips, ranked

For the third year in a row, salsa is the most popular dip. Let's do some dip bullets:

salsa: 42 percent

cheese dips and spreads: 38 percent

French onion dip: 33 percent

guacamole: 32 percent

Retail sales data shows Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest snacking days of the year, but a release from the company says that "snack consumption has seen a significant uptick since the onset of the pandemic."

Smaller watch parties

Gatherings will also look different this year, as follows:

45 percent of Americans expect to make changes to their Super Bowl plans with the majority (56 percent) planning to stay home and watch the game alone or with people who live in their immediate household.

Viewing parties will also be smaller – among those planning to host a Super Bowl party, nearly nine out of 10 say their Super Bowl gathering will have 10 people or less and 65 percent plan to gather with less than four people.

Shopping habits

Americans will be stocking up earlier than usual, with 86 percent planning to shop during the week leading up to game day.

Two-thirds of consumers plan on picking up their snacks the old-school way — at the grocery store — while 10 percent plan to shop online for delivery.