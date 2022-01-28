High-end Italian ice shop defrosts 3 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth

A Florida-based Italian ice chain is bringing more sweet treats to Dallas-Fort Worth: Jeremiah's Italian Ice is opening three new locations in the DFW area including one in Lewisville, at the Shops at Crest Center at 980 W. Round Grove Rd., Bldg B #200.

According to a a release, the Lewisville opening is part of a North Texas expansion that also includes locations in Melissa and Burleson, with big big plans to open 50 locations across North Texas.

The leases on Melissa and Burleson have not yet been signed, but rest assured, they are in the works and will also open in 2022, along with the Lewisville location.

They'll add to the roster of six Jeremiah's locations already operating across Texas, which include McKinney, Houston, and Temple.

Each store offers more than 40 flavors of high-quality Italian ice, as well as soft-serve ice cream that includes watermelon, horchata, passion fruit, mint chocolate chip, mango, cookie butter, sour green apple, black cherry, banana, cake batter, and cotton candy, to list a few.

But the showcase item is Jeramiah's Gelati, which combines the two — with layers of Italian ice swirled with the soft-serve ice cream — a yummy combination of tart and creamy.

Stores boast vibrant colors and upbeat atmosphere.

The DFW expansion comes via iServ, Ice LLC, which currently has four Jeremiah's locations in Florida. iServe Ice LLC co-owner Brandon Manly says in a statement that they're "incredibly excited to share this Florida-favorite brand with the Dallas community."

"Jeremiah's Italian Ice has an extremely large and loyal fan base in Florida, and it continues to grow in Texas," Manly says. "The brand's company culture is a really exciting factor for us, and the experience that our guests have when they come to our locations, starts with how Jeremiah’s treats and trains their employees."

Jeramiah's was founded in 1996 by Jeremy Litwack, who first had the idea when he was still a high school student. The chain began franchising in 2019.

"We are so happy to see our close-knit family expand in 2022, and Texas is the perfect place to do it," Litwack says.