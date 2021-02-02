Queso and barbecue specials top this round of Dallas restaurant news

This edition of Dallas restaurant news includes openings, deals, pizza, queso, and coffee.

Here's what's happening in Dallas dining:

Serious Pizza in Deep Ellum is reopening in February with its trademark 30-inch New York-style pizzas, improved service, and a floating DJ booth, suspended from the ceiling. The pizzeria was acquired in 2020 by Milkshake Concepts which plans to expand the brand, with a second location in development in Fort Worth.

Garden Cafe in East Dallas has been granted a special permit to sell beer and wine. The restaurant applied for a rezoning permit in une, hoping that the ability to sell beer and wine will help it stay afloat during the pandemic.

Fearing's at the Ritz Carlton Dallas hotel is hosting high tea every Saturday in February, from 1-2 pm (with the exception of Valentine's Day weekend), a continuation of the high tea it offers over the holidays, with dill & cucumber sandwiches, smoked salmon on pumpernickel, cheese straws, spinach-feta croissant, chicken salad vol-au-vent, and quiche Lorraine, plus sweets including macaron, red currant scones, Sacher torte, lemon meringue tart, turtle cheesecake, and butter cookies. $75 per adult includes a glass of champagne, $45 per child.

They've also re-opened on Tuesday nights, so now they're open Tuesday-Saturday for dinner.

Victor Hugo's in Oak Cliff is reopening for lunch. Their aim is to provide a delicious, affordable option for Oak Cliff residents employees of Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Owner Victor Hugo will bring his popular "Victor's Corner" to the new lunch menu, highlighting authentic recipes from his Abuelita such as Red and Green Enchiladas, the pastrami sandwich (sauerkraut, pickles, havarti cheese, 1000 island dressing), or VH Burger.

The Owners Box at the Omni Dallas hotel is hosting a day-long happy hour Monday-Thursday, with half off draft beer, half off wings, and $4 donut holes. They will also be serving $5 off-menu apps each day such as brisket tacos, fried chicken Caesar tacos, pretzel bites, and brisket flautas.

On the Border has brought back Queso Fest, with new dishes featuring its signature queso that include fries topped with queso, bacon crumbles, creamy avocado ranch dressing and sliced pickled jalapeños; queso fundido; fajita steak with queso in a toasted bolillo roll, served with fries; and queso enchiladas. The Border’s $5 Monthly Margarita roster. In January, guests can kick off Queso Fest with the Fiery Berry ‘Rita (featuring Fireball® Cinnamon Whiskey), followed by the 1800 Grande ‘Rita (with 1800 Silver Tequila) in February and the Lucky ‘Rita (including Midori Melon) in March.

Bowl & Barrel is hosting Study Break Nights, Sunday-Thursday from 6 pm to close, encouraging college students to take a brain break at the boutique bowling alley. Students with with proof of ID get an hour of bowling, shoes, and appetizer such as crab hushpuppies $10.

McDonald’s has brought back its Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce. The Spicy Chicken McNuggets are similar to the original recipe, but feature an added kick of chili and cayenne pepper.

Smokey John's Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking has new Shoe Box Lunches in honor of Black History Month, featuring items from Dallas-based black businesses and farmers,gress as a people.Boxes will be on sale from Monday, Feb. 1st throughout the entire month The Shoebox Lunches include sandwich, side, hard-boiled egg, Cookie Society cookie, Mama Moore’s gourmet popcorn, Urban Hydration Hand Sanitizer, and Then|Now (commemorative booklet)

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen celebrates Lunar New Year or Tet in Vietnamese, with a week-long celebration and a special noodle dish, Bun Thang. This noodle soup is from Hanoi and is typically made by assembling the leftover food at the end of the Lunar New Year celebration, but today, it’s become a beautiful dish served in Hanoi.

Pizza Hut has introduced its own Detroit-style pizza in four varieties: Double Pepperoni topped with 80 slices of pepperoni, including regular pepperoni and signature zesty Crispy Cupped Pepperoni; Double Cheesy, with two kinds of cheese, including aged Parmesan; Meaty Deluxe with bacon, Italian sausage, and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni; and Supremo: Detroit-Style with Italian sausage, red onions, and green bell peppers. This rectangular deep-dish pizza with cheese melted all the way to the edge for a caramelized crust and a new vine-ripened tomato sauce on top is available for the first time at Pizza Hut locations nationwide for $11.

Boston Market has introduced the Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, featuring a crispy chicken breast with smoky Nashville Hot sauce, pickles, and ranch on a brioche bun, available for a limited time this spring. There is also a Crispy Chicken BLT Sandwich and a Crispy Chicken with White Gravy Meal, plus returning favorites Chicken Marsala and Roasted Garlic & Herb Chicken.

Quiznos has two limited time offerings featuring lobster-seafood salad: Lobster Classic features a lobster and seafood salad with shredded lettuce on toasted Italian white bread; the Old Bay Lobster Club has Old Bay Seasoning, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. "We are thrilled lobster is returning to the menu for the eleventh consecutive year – this time kicked up a notch with the tangy and herbaceous addition of Old Bay hot sauce and seasoning," says Chef Mike Gieseman, Director of Culinary and Innovation for REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Quiznos. "Each bite of these mouthwatering and delectable sandwiches will transport our consumers to summer memories, sure to keep them warm all winter long."

Chick-fil-A has a new grilled spicy dhicken Deluxe limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, including in Dallas. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe was previously tested in Knoxville, Orlando, and St. Louis, where it earned positive feedback. It features grilled chicken, on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and, tomato.

Lazy Dog has a new entry for its popular line of TV dinners: Bison Meatloaf, featuring Durham Ranch grass-raised bison, smoked bacon, red skin potato mash, sauteed spinach, haystack onions and served with a chocolate peanut butter cup brownie dessert. Other options include Fish N Chips with waffle-cut potato chips, Fried Chicken, and cheese enchiladas. Guests can order the frozen TV dinners online at www.lazydogrestaurants.com/.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is hosting Fat Tuesday with a special $5 menu on Tuesdays including beignes, boudin balls, and a Tito’s Vodka-heavy bloody mary with Zing Zang mix.

Omni Dallas now features a proprietary coffee brand called Stance Coffee, in partnership with Arkansas-based Westrock Coffee Company, in two blends: the Central & South American Blend or the Single Origin Colombian Roast, to enjoy in-room, at dining outlets, or at grab-and-go locations.